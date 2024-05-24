Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton portrait enrages public, Nina Dobrev hospitalized after bike accident

Kevin Costner's kids ditched him in Cannes, 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant goes viral for racy answer

split of Kate Middleton smiling and Nina Dobrev in hospital

Tatler magazine released a new portrait of Kate Middleton to scathing reviews, Nina Dobrev has a "long road" ahead after bike accident. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Nina Dobrev Instagram)

NOT MY PRINCESS - Kate Middleton portrait enrages public: 'Is this a joke?' Continue reading here…

'LONG ROAD OF RECOVERY' - Nina Dobrev hospitalized after bike accident. Continue reading here…

FAMILY FIRST - Kevin Costner brings 5 of his kids on work trip, but they ditch him: ‘We came to France to be as a family.’ Continue reading here…

Kevin Costner with five on his kids on the red carpet

Kevin Costner with his daughters and sons: Cayden Wyatt Costner, Lily Costner, Hayes Costner, Grace Avery Costner, Annie Costner at Cannes Film Festival 2024. (Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

WILD SPIN - 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant goes viral for X-rated answer: 'Will be played for eternity.' Continue reading here…

SHOW MUST GO ON - Taylor Swift brushes off wardrobe malfunction on stage during Stockholm Eras Tour stop. Continue reading here…

NO PHOTOS PLEASE - Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake left Hollywood to avoid getting 'hammered' by paparazzi. Continue reading here…

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake posing together close up

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake moved away from Hollywood to get away from paparazzi. (Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

NO VACANCY - Prince Harry reportedly turned down King Charles’  hospitality during recent visit. Continue reading here…

FIRST-CLASS PROBLEMS - Cate Blanchett slammed for describing herself as 'middle class' despite massive reported net worth. Continue reading here…

Cate Blanchett at the Cannes Film Festival in a black strapless dress soft smiles

Cate Blanchett received backlash for labeling herself "middle-class."  (Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

SECRET STRUGGLE - 'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards shares private battle with prostate cancer: 'I probably would have been dead.' Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Morgan Spurlock, 'Super Size Me' director, dead at 53. Continue reading here…

Morgan Spurlock holds up a McDonald's burger to the camera, wearing a striped shirt

Morgan Spurlock passed away from cancer at 53. (Getty Images)

