Since his racist outburst nearly two decades ago, "Seinfeld" actor Michael Richards has remained predominately out of the spotlight. Earlier this month, he returned to the red carpet for the first time in eight years to support his former co-star Jerry Seinfeld at the premiere of his new movie.

But next month, those private years of Richards' life will be made accessible with the release of his memoir, "Entrances and Exits." In his book, the actor reveals that he quietly battled prostate cancer.

He spoke with People magazine about the devastating diagnosis, which came in 2018, admitting that he had reconciled with death very early.

"I thought, well, this is my time. I'm ready to go," the 74-year-old told the outlet. During a checkup, doctors discovered he had high PSA levels and determined he had stage 1 prostate cancer.

"But then my son came to mind just a few seconds later and I heard myself saying, 'I've got a nine-year-old, and I'd like to be around for him. Is there any way I can get a little more life going?'"

Richards said his doctor suggested surgery and removing his entire prostate. "It had to be contained quickly," he explained. "I had to go for the full surgery. If I hadn't, I probably would have been dead in about eight months."

Richard said getting sick was one reason he chose to publish his book. Another reason was that he had accumulated so much material over the course of his life.

"I had over 40 journals I’d kept over the years and wanted to do a full review of my life," he shared. "I’m turning 75, so maybe wanting to do that is something that comes with being my age."

"I wanted to connect with feelings and memory. I’m surprised at how much I was able to remember," he said.

Richards recently spoke to Fox News Digital about his memoir, which includes anecdotes about the evolution of his character Kramer and other behind-the-scenes revelations. The book will also address his infamous racist rant.

In 2006, Richards received immense backlash after he shouted racial slurs at hecklers in the audience of his stand-up show at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. The situation "drove him to a lifelong spiritual quest, one that would help him move forward from apology and accountability to a greater appreciation for our shared humanity, a quest that continues to this day almost eighteen years later," according to his publisher, Permuted Press.

