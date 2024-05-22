Taylor Swift brushes off wardrobe malfunction on stage during Stockholm Eras Tour stop

Taylor Swift brushed off a wardrobe malfunction during one of her Eras Tour stops in Stockholm.

Swift seemed to notice something was off with her blue dress in the middle of the pop star's nightly surprise acoustic set. The "1989" singer-songwriter paused to make a quick fix.

"Talk amongst yourselves," Swift told the crowd.

Swift then unwrapped the dress to reveal the bra top and shorts she wears for "The Tortured Poets Department" set right before to fix the malfunction. It's unclear what the issue was.

This isn't the first time the global pop star has experienced an issue with her costuming. Swift's Brazil concert in November started off on the wrong foot as the "Fortnight" singer was filmed yanking the sole of her sparkling, knee-high Louboutin heel off. The moment happened near the beginning of her concert during the "Lover" era.

Swift remained composed as she knelt down to remove the heel and toss it into the crowd.

The rest of her concert went smoothly that evening.

Swift recently added a new set to the "Eras Tour" after releasing her 11th studio album April 19.

The pop star surprised fans with the addition at the opening of the international leg in Paris.

Swift first announced "The Tortured Poets Department" after winning best pop vocal album at the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4.

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number," she told the audience. "I don't know if I've ever told you that." Swift explained that she wanted to celebrate by "telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the past two years."

"I’ve been working on ‘Tortured Poets’ since right after I turned in ‘Midnights,'" she explained. "So, I started working on it immediately after that, and I’ve been working on it for about two years. I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour, and when it was perfect in my opinion — when it was good enough for you — I finished it."

"The Tortured Poets Department" was written and recorded while Swift was touring in the U.S. in 2023.

Swift released 31 songs on a double album. In typical Swift fashion, the pop star shared clues with her fans in the months leading up to the new album's release date.

"The Tortured Poets Department" followed the release of her re-recordings of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)," in 2023. Swift also released new music in 2022 with "Midnights."