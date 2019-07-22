Meghan Markle parallels Pippa Middleton, but they don't get along, royal expert claims

Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton share loves for cooking, athletics and general wellness, but don't expect the Duchess of Sussex to pal around with Kate Middleton's famous younger sister, a royal expert claims.

Duncan Larcombe told The Sun that while Duchess Meghan, 37, and Pippa, 35, have many superficial commonalities, one thing they didn't share was their ardor for Prince Harry.

“After the royal wedding [of William and Kate], there was a discussion there was something romantic between Harry and Pippa, which was incorrect," Larcombe said. “But it’s quite funny to think that Harry is now married to somebody who is quite similar in temperament, personality and bubbliness to Pippa.”

They also share a love of fame, Larcombe says, noting of Pippa, “Pippa has happily dabbled in the celebrity world in a way that Kate hasn’t, which is to Kate’s credit.”

"Reality check is she is never going to be more than an American duchess married to Prince Harry who was hurtful to Pippa's sister." — Royal insider

Prince Harry, 34, was in a relationship with Duchess Meghan at the time of Pippa's wedding to James Matthews in 2017, but Pippa's family reportedly requested Meghan sit out the ceremony to avoid stealing Pippa's thunder.

Duchess Meghan later joined Prince Harry at the evening reception at the Middletons' home.

Despite their similarities (and recent appearance together at Wimbledon), insiders told the outlet that Pippa isn't a fan of Duchess Meghan.

“On paper Pippa and Meghan seem like a match made in heaven, as they are both good cooks, enjoy exercise and are wealthy moms with small baby sons," a source said. "Reality check is she is never going to be more than an American duchess married to Prince Harry who was hurtful to Pippa's sister and who wants to rewrite the rules for the monarchy in the 21st century."

“Pippa is way too savvy to fall for all of that. Pippa will be more than capable of dealing with Meghan," the insider continued. “She is a seasoned old Marlburian brought up with good manners, clever and tough enough not to let light in on her sisterly frustrations with the Duchess of Sussex, particularly over the treatment Meghan meted out to Kate.”

It's unclear what "treatment" the insider is alluding to, though previous reports suggested that Duchess Meghan made Kate cry during Princess Charlotte's fittings for Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding in May 2018.

Royal expert Leslie Carroll observed, “I think they’re very different women. They seem to get along very well as professionals, as two duchesses who are going to be working together on charitable things. But they do have very different personalities. Kate is obviously very British. She’s very reserved and quiet. She’s going to be the future queen, so she’s doing everything she’s supposed to do. And in comes this whirlwind of an American who is ambitious and has a social conscience.”

Carroll pointed out that at the time of the purported bridesmaid dresses incident, Middleton was still recovering from giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis, on April 23. Therefore, she would have naturally been in a more emotional state while Markle was attempting to navigate her new life leading up to the royal wedding.

“Kate was postpartum at that time,” said Carroll. “She’s hormonal and sensitive. And the first thing anyone has ever said about Meghan was how kind she was. Her sorority sisters, her former teachers — the first word that came to anyone’s mind was ‘kind.’ So the fact that Meghan was not kind implies other things were going on… She had so much on her plate, it wouldn’t have been surprising if she did snap.”

Any beef between the duchesses is reportedly done, however, as recent reports suggested Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate have been bonding over motherhood.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.