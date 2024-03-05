Kate Middleton's first royal appearance after surgery announced for Trooping the Colour ceremony

Kate Middleton is expected to preside over her first royal engagement in June.

The Princess of Wales is listed to review the Trooping the Colour ceremony, an event at Horse Guards Parade to honor King Charles' birthday, according to the British Army's official website. This would mark her first official appearance since undergoing surgery in January.

More than 1,400 British Army soldiers are expected to take part in the review, which is nearly identical to the event scheduled the following weekend for His Majesty.

The British Army featured an image of the Princess of Wales from a St. Patrick's Day event in 2023 on its website as she inspected the Irish guards while wearing a green suit with a matching fascinator.

The palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Middleton has largely remained out of the public eye since December, and is recovering from abdominal surgery in January.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales was spotted in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by her mother, Carole, outside of Windsor Castle.

Middleton's sighting marked the first time Kate has been seen in public in 70 days. Her last public appearance was at a church service with her family on Christmas.

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Middleton was hospitalized for a planned abdominal surgery and would not be able to resume public duties until after Easter.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace , which handles the household for the Prince and Princess of Wales, told Fox News Digital, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. The guidance in January stands that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor."

The spokesperson reiterated the princess is "doing well."

In January, the palace announced, "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

The London Clinic had another royal patient in January, with King Charles III receiving medical attention for a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate . The palace later announced his surgery had been a success.

"His Majesty is doing quite well," a royal source told Fox News Digital. Two weeks later, Charles, who ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II , revealed a cancer diagnosis.

