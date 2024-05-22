Kate Hudson ‘took a full year off’ from men at her therapist's suggestion

When Kate Hudson was a single lady in her 30s, she did exactly the opposite of what most would think a woman in her position would do. She swore off men.

"I took like a full year off," she revealed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, much to host Alex Cooper's astonishment. "It was – I was like, ‘What?’ I couldn't flirt… none of it. But it was great," Hudson admitted.

"I was like at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore.’ I have a great therapist who was like, ‘I can help you, but you have to like, do it.’"

Hudson says texting men had always been enticing to her, but that all stopped when she started this new practice. Hudson says throughout the year that she could talk with men, but wouldn't ever give out her phone number. If a man asked, she'd say, "I'm not there right now."

"But it was strangely empowering because it got very uncomfortable for me in the [beginning]," Hudson admitted of the experience, noting her "mojo" plummeted. Initially, she questioned her decision-making, saying the process "was not fun."

"And then, because we were going through a very specific kind of therapy, it was really about like, figuring out certain things that were happening with me. And then I had this one sort of breakthrough, that was very emotional, that I don’t think I would have been able to access if I had any distraction. So like, it allowed me to see things much more clearly."

Hudson says by the time she reached six months, she no longer cared about the same things she had previously, including who was texting her or who she might cross paths with while out. "There was no desire for me to be doing anything that had anything to do with potential, you know, flirtation."

"I remember my therapist a year later was like…. ‘I think you can flirt again.’ And I was like ‘What? I can flirt?’ And he's like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘What does that mean?' It’s like how do I flirt? I forgot."

"And then I remember… all these guys would start texting and I'd be like – I didn’t have the same attachment to it anymore. It just went away," she explained, adding that the "pull" wasn't there.

In conjunction with changing her dating habits, Hudson said her type of ideal man changed. "I'm very disciplined," she said, of committing to the process.

"I was so happy single. I was single for like 3.5 years," she said. "If I didn’t do that I would never have ended up with Danny [Fujikawa]," her fiancé.

"He’s just such a good man and I’m not so sure I was like, attracted to the ‘good man,'" Hudson said of her mindset before the break.

"I liked a feisty, wild type. Whereas Danny has that in him, his values are very sturdy, and he’s such a lovely person and I would have never, I think, allowed that in if I didn’t take those three years of just being so happy in my life alone."

Hudson welcomed her daughter, Rani, with Fujikawa in 2018. They got engaged three years later.

Hudson also has son Ryder, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.