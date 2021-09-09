Karl Cook returns to social media amid Kaley Cuoco divorce: 'It's been a while'

Kaley Cuoco's estranged husband has made a return to social media amid their divorce.

Karl Cook, 30, and Cuoco, 35, announced their split last week after three years of marriage.

Cook had been inactive on Instagram for the last month but decided to post an Instagram live video on Wednesday where he admitted "it's been a while" since he's posted.

"Well it's been a while since I've posted anything. Been dealing with some stuff. But let's walk and talk, drink and talk," Cook said to the camera while holding a glass of Bulleit Rye.

Although Cook alluded to his divorce from the "Flight Attendant" actress, he made it clear he wouldn't be addressing his love life.

"I guess most importantly if you're just watching this to hopefully hear me say something about what's been going on in my life you can tune out because I'm not going to," Cook said.

Cuoco's estranged husband then said he wanted to engage with fans by "walking and talking," something he said has "always been a bit therapeutic" for him. Cook said he's been in Michigan to compete in horse competitions and then discussed his love of "cheap" bourbon.

Cook then went through some of his most recent horse jump-offs and critiqued them.

"There's still some little tweaks in how I approach some lines," Cook admitted to his followers when discussing his horse's speed.

Cook sported a short beard and mustache in the video, which appeared to be filmed at a lived-in residence. He later posted a second video late Wednesday, which was his first day back showing on Thursday with a new horse.

"Her name is Coachella Four or her barn name is Ella," Cook said before going over his techniques.

While Cook was in Michigan, Cuoco was photographed on Thursday returning to work to shoot her TV series, " The Flight Attendant, " in Berlin, Germany. Photos obtained by Fox News show Cuoco heading into a hotel while donning a casual look that included a purple tie-dye shirt and black pants. She was later spotted hopping into a car to take in the nightlife. Cuoco smiled at the camera as she got into the back seat.

The "Big Bang Theory" actress arrived in the European city to start production on Season 2 of the HBO Max dramedy. Just a few days prior, Cuoco wrapped up filming an upcoming romantic comedy with Pete Davidson in New York City.

Cuoco and the professional equestrian confirmed their split in a joint statement to Fox News on Friday.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement begins. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," their statement concluded.