Kaley Cuoco deletes estranged husband Karl Cook from her Instagram bio amid divorce

Kaley Cuoco's Instagram bio no longer makes any mention of her estranged husband, Karl Cook.

The "Flight Attendant" actress filed for divorce from Cook on Friday after three years of marriage.

A peek at her Instagram bio shows that she's now rid Cook, 30, from her bio on the social media platform. She previously described herself on her account, which boasts 6.6 million followers, as "Mrs. @mrtancook," per Page Six. The bio also used to read, "Many 4-legged kids. I play pretend. Adopt don’t shop — giddy up! Yes, Norman Productions. ‘What, like it’s hard?’"

However, by Monday morning, the 35-year-old star's bio simply reads, "Yes , Norman" with a paw print emoji.

KALEY CUOCO OFFICIALLY FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM KARL COOK

Cuoco and Cook announced their divorce on Friday in a joint statement shared with Fox News. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement began. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," their statement concluded.

That same day, records obtained by Fox News show that the "Flight Attendant" actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Big Bang Theory" alum and Cook, an equestrian, celebrated their three-year anniversary in June. "NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!" Cuoco wrote.

Cook wrote in his own post: "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it’s been been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuoco and Cook began dating in 2016 and became engaged the following year. They tied the knot in San Diego, California on June 30, 2018.

The actress was previously married to Ryan Sweeting but the marriage ended in divorce after three years.