Dax Shepard breaks several bones in motorcycle accident: ‘I was totally to blame’

Dax Shepard suffered from multiple broken bones after he collided with other vehicles during a recent motorcycle ride on a race track and will need to undergo surgery.

The actor discussed the accident on Monday’s episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

"I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," Shepard, 45, recalled.

KRISTEN BELL SAYS DAX SHEPARD 'CRUSHED ALL THE BONES IN HIS HAND' -- AND WAS APPARENTLY AFRAID TO TELL HER

He continued: "I was totally to blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere."

The “Parenthood” actor revealed he “went over the handlebars” after he nicked the bumper of another vehicle and “landed pretty hard.”

Shepard called the motorcycle accident a “little demoralizing” because it was his first time at that race track.

The “Without a Paddle” actor said he was “thoroughly yelled at” by the track employees but he was “too injured to object.”

KRISTEN BELL RECORDS DAX SHEPARD PERFORMING SURGERY ON HIMSELF DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Despite the motorcycle collision, Shepard went back on the racetrack for “two sessions” after icing his shoulder and hand.

He revealed the injuries became “too painful by the end” so he cut the ride short. The actor waited until the next day before seeking medical attention.

Shepard was at the hospital for seven hours and found out he had broken a significant amount of bones. "The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery,” he said on the podcast.

The actor also injured one of the four fingers he had broken in May while off-roading with a friend. He joked the new injury was “good news” considering the rest of his broken bones.

DAX SHEPARD EXPLAINS WHY HE'S OK IF HIS DAUGHTERS TRY CERTAIN PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS WHEN THEY’RE OLDER

Shepard expressed his regret for “actively doing something dangerous,” but added he wasn’t quite ready to give up his motorcycle hobbies.

"I might be willing to quit for the remainder of 2020," he said.

Shepard posted photos on Wednesday of his body showing bruises from the collision.

"Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern," he captioned the photo. "I'm in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His wife, Kristen Bell, appeared in the selfie looking disappointed.

“Lol Bell in the background,” comedian Whitney Cummings commented.

Bell, 40, responded to the comment and said, “Just politely shaking my head at his nonsense…”