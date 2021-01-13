Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Divorce
Published

Justin Hartley, Chrishell Stause finalize divorce: Reports

The pair married in 2017 and split in 2019

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 13Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

It appears Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause are officially divorced.

The actors split in 2019 after marrying in 2017, and have now reached a settlement, according to multiple reports.

"Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support," an insider told Us Weekly.

These days, "Chrishell has moved on with her life," a second source told the outlet, and she's now "looking forward to new beginnings." Stause, 39, is now dating "Dancing With the Stars" pro Keo Motsepe.

'SELLING SUNSET' STAR CHRISHELL STAUSE REVEALS SHE LEARNED OF HUSBAND JUSTIN HEARTLEY'S DIVORCE FILING VIA TEXT

Stause and Hartley, 43, did not sign a prenup, the outlet reports.

Justin Hartley (left) and Chrishell Stause (right) have reportedly finalized their divorce. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Justin Hartley (left) and Chrishell Stause (right) have reportedly finalized their divorce. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Stause did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, and Hartley's spokesperson declined to comment.

A romance between the two was first confirmed in early 2014.

The split made headlines over the summer when Stause claimed during an episode of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" that she found out about the divorce via text.

"I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed," Stause told her co-star Mary Fitzgerald. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

She continued: "Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f-----g want answers."

'THIS IS US' STAR JUSTIN HARTLEY FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM CHRISHELL STAUSE AFTER 2 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: REPORT

The decision to divorce was quick and impulsive, she said.

"In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out,’" she said in regards to the "This Is Us" actor's divorce filing. "I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it. If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it]."

The real estate professional then opened up about the conversation she had with Hartley, 43, after he allegedly texted her about the divorce filing.

"I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication," Stause recalled. "What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that?"

The couple's romance was confirmed in 2014 and they married in 2017. Hartley filed for divorce in 2019. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The couple's romance was confirmed in 2014 and they married in 2017. Hartley filed for divorce in 2019. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The former "Days of Our Lives" star continued: "It’s like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stause said that when she found out she was "minutes" from leaving their home to head to work.

"I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could," Stause said. "I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was going to do, but I just had to leave."

The "Selling Sunset" star added: "It’s so weird. Like, whose life am I living? I’ve never had an attorney in my life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hartley, who shares a 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, with his ex-wife Lindsay Hartley, is now dating Sofia Pernas, who appeared on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless" alongside Hartley.

On Our Radar