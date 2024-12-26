Mark Wahlberg, Natalie Portman heat up winter in swimsuits

Winter is heating up in Hollywood.

Whether they're on tropical vacations like Natalie Portman, or getting ready for a shirtless cold plunge like Mark Wahlberg, many of Hollywood's biggest stars are baring it all this holiday season.

Here are some celebrities bringing the heat this winter.

MARK WAHLBERG GOES TO EXTREMES WITH 'HIGH MAINTENANCE' FITNESS REGIMEN

Mark Wahlberg

"Nothing like a cold plunge in the rain. @thecoldlife @municipal. 4 am club," Mark Wahlberg captioned an Instagram video featuring himself walking out of what appeared to be a locker room.

The "Father Stu" actor showed off his six-pack abs and his muscular arms, as he appeared shirtless in the video, wearing only a pair of short navy blue workout shorts.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"4 a.m., rain or shine. It's raining outside — we're still going plunge," he can be heard telling the camera in the video. He posted a similar video of him lifting weights on Christmas morning, before celebrating the holiday with his wife and four children.

Fans in the comments section could not help but marvel at the actor's discipline, writing, "That's the way we do it warrior status, get it mark," and "This man has been in shape his whole life."

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman had no problem showing off her figure while on vacation in St. Barts.

The "Black Swan" star's abs were on full display as she was photographed wearing a black bikini while on the beach. The actress kept it natural with a no makeup look, choosing to wear sunglasses while in the water and keeping her hair up in a ponytail.

NATALIE PORTMAN ADDRESSES SPECULATION HER MARRIAGE HAS ENDED AFTER HUSBAND’S ALLEGED AFFAIR

Shortly after getting out of the water, Portman covered up with a white T-shirt and denim jean shorts.

Portman is a mother to two children, Aleph, 13, and Amalia, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.

Halle Berry

"I can’t decide if I want to be naughty or nice this Christmas, but I am having a hell of a good time. Merry Christmas everyone!" Halle Berry captioned a mirror selfie of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit.

In addition to the mirror selfie, the carousel of photos featured pictures of her wearing an oversized Grinch sweater, as well as one of her with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, standing in front of a large wreath.

Subsequent photos show her relaxing on a lounge chair at the beach.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"Start it off nice and end it naughty," one fan advised in the comments section, while another added, "Ok body is bodying mother (the definition of aging like fine wine)."

Eva Longoria

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Eva Longoria shared a series of photos of her and her family enjoying the holiday season while on vacation, captioning the Instagram post, "Out of office."

EVA LONGORIA SAYS TRUMP'S WIN WAS NOT WHY SHE LEFT THE US, DESPITE SHARING ANXIETIES OVER HIS VICTORY

The carousel of photos included a few of the actress enjoying her breakfast while dressed in a dark blue string bikini, which showed off her toned physique. In the other photos, she can be seen bonding with her son while on a boat and posing poolside with her husband.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages of love for the star.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"My favorite housewife!!!!! You look amazing!!!!" one fan wrote, referencing Longoria's role in "Desperate Housewives." Another fan added, "Mexico looks good on you," while a third asked her to "Pls share your workout routine."