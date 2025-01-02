Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez, Heather Graham ring in the New Year in sizzling swimsuits: PHOTOS

Sydney Sweeney

"The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite," Sydney Sweeney captioned a series of photos featuring her and her friends ringing in the new year together with various fun activities.

Among the photos was one of her posing on a blue jet ski, while wearing a brown string bikini and a pair of sunglasses.

The rest of the post featured videos of her and her friends singing karaoke on stage at a bar, playing a game in which they hit each other in the face with a tortilla, playing limbo while dressed in blow-up costumes and attending a party dressed as 1920s flappers.

"Seems like a fun way to end 2024 :)," one fan wrote in the comments sections. Another added, "This is so cute Syd," while a third chimed in with "not the tortilla."

Jennifer Lopez

"We’ll be back Aspen," Jennifer Lopez captioned an Instagram reel she shared on Thursday featuring various clips of her holiday celebrations with friends and family.

Included in the reel are two photos of her posing for the camera in a black bikini, which she accessorized with a black cowboy hat and a pair of furry boots.

The video also includes shots of her decorating a Christmas tree, posing in front of a snowman with her nieces and nephews, enjoying a fireworks show, dancing at a country-themed bar and much more.

"Aspen looks amazing! Hope you enjoyed your holiday break," one fan wrote in the comments section. A second follower added, "Happy New Years and blessings to the whole squad."

Heather Graham

Heather Graham posted a series of pictures from her holiday vacation in Jackson, Wyoming, as she wished her followers a happy new year, letting them know she "hope[s] this year brings us all lots of love and good vibes."

The actress brought some heat to her snowy ski vacation, as she posed for photos in a blue string bikini, while enjoying a dip in the outdoor hot tub. The surrounding snow-capped mountains and snowy landscape can be seen behind her.

In the caption, Graham shared she is "looking for ways to be healthy and happy in the new year." Many fans could not help but comment on her youthful appearance.

"She can star in a biopic about herself in the 90s," one fan wrote, while another added, "54? More like 24. Women half your age must hate you so bad lol."

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields enjoyed a stroll on the beach with her daughters while on vacation in Nassau, the capital city of the Bahamas, prior to welcoming in the new year.

The "Pretty Baby" star posed for photos in a sunhat and a brown bikini, showing off her toned abs as she stood with her arms around her two daughters, Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18.

Both her daughters appeared in the photos wearing flowy white pants over their bikini bottoms and black sunglasses. Shields' older daughter opted for a green bikini top, while her younger daughter matched with her mom in a brown top.

Hailey Bieber

"Wake up, it’s 2025!" Hailey Bieber captioned a series of photos she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the photos, the model can be seen wearing a leopard-print coat over a black tank top and blue denim jeans. One of the photos in the carousel of photos shows her with the jacket left open to reveal a pink bikini top with white frills and matching bottoms.

She accessorized the look with layered necklaces, one of which has a big number ‘6’ pendant on it, and the other with the letters, 'jbb,' which are the initials of her son, Jack Blues Bieber. The other photos show her enjoying an In-N-Out burger with caviar on it, as well as a martini.

"Girls don’t want a boyfriend, we want to look like HAILEY BIEBER," one fan wrote in the comment section, while another added, "Babe wake up, Hailey posted new fire pics!!"

Brooke Burke

Brooke Burke was spotted on a beach in Malibu, California, wearing a red and white striped bikini top with pink bottoms ahead of welcoming the new year.

The fitness expert recently spoke with Fox News Digital about how she has biohacked her way to a healthier lifestyle, and gave readers tips on how to keep their New Year's resolutions.

"I just did some research and realized that January 10th is actually a day called Quitters Day, because 80% of our country has already failed at their New Year's resolutions, 80%. So you need a community, you need to hold yourself accountable," she explained.

She continued: "Write it out. Write it on your mirror with a Sharpie if you need to. Commit to something, whether it's a digital app, free programs on YouTube …find something and hold yourself accountable. So personal promises, absolutely. But you've got to be able to keep them."

