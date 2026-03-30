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Kylie Jenner wows in tiny string bikini as she calls her beach vacation 'heaven'

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore two different bikini looks for the tropical getaway.

By Danielle Minnetian Fox News
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Kylie Jenner is temporarily checking out of reality and into what she describes as "heaven."

The makeup mogul took to Instagram on Monday to document her latest getaway, offering her 390 million followers a look at her vacation style. Jenner shared the posts with the captions "heaven" and "having the time of my life" while posing for a series of snapshots in the ocean.

Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex Travis Scott, showcased a neon chartreuse string bikini with lace trim.

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Kylie Jenner smiling with her eyes closed and head tilted back, wearing a neon yellow lace-trimmed bikini in clear ocean water.

Kylie Jenner looks relaxed in a neon chartreuse string bikini during a tropical getaway. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

In one of the images, Jenner was captured with her eyes closed, smiling broadly and tilting her head back. The tropical getaway appears to be a well-deserved break from the 'The Kardashians' star’s business empire and busy parenting schedule, as there have been no reports of her children joining her on the trip.

High-angle shot of Kylie Jenner kneeling in transparent water, wearing a neon yellow bikini and looking up at the camera.

A close-up selfie of Kylie Jenner in a gray and neon yellow lace bikini, posing with her hand to her cheek near the coastline. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

In the opening shot, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was pictured kneeling by the water, looking directly up at the camera with a wide smile. The suit’s lace detailing and neon color were prominently displayed, emphasizing the tropical setting.

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Kylie Jenner reclining on a boat deck in a neon yellow bikini, with a bright blue towel partially covering her face.

Striking a pose on what appears to be a boat, Jenner appears in "do not disturb" mode. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Pivoting to what appears to be a boat, the reality star was seen lounging on a large, cushioned sun deck. Modeling the neon swimwear, she lay on her side with her hand resting near her head, partially covered by a bright blue towel. The expansive, deep-blue ocean stretched out behind her under a bright sun.

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In addition to the vibrant neon suit, Jenner also showcased a simpler, minimalist alternative for swimming.

Kylie Jenner standing waist-deep in clear ocean water wearing a black string bikini and a gold cross necklace.

The mother of two showcases a minimalist black string bikini accessorized with a gold cross necklace. (Kylie Jenner/Fox News)

She also modeled a sleek, all-black triangle string bikini while standing in shallow waters. The classic swim look featured a thin gold chain with a cross pendant and a complementary belly chain.

Lying on her back, Jenner appeared unbothered while the sun cascaded down on her.

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Kylie Jenner lying on her back on a white sand beach near the water's edge, wearing a black string bikini.

Jenner enjoys a quiet moment sun-tanning along the pristine white sand shoreline. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

The 28-year-old flashed a wide smile at the camera as she enjoyed cooling off in the water. Her wet hair fell behind her shoulders as she knelt in the shallow surf.

Kylie Jenner wet from the ocean, kneeling and smiling at the camera in a black triangle string bikini.

Jenner appears at ease while kneeling in the transparent surf under the bright sun. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

In the conclusion of her Instagram carousel from Monday, she shared her post-vacation, sun routine, cozied up in bed with a face mask and an electronic device in hand.

Kylie Jenner in a dark, blue-lit hotel room, wearing animal print pajamas and a white facial sheet mask. She is holding an iPad and smiling broadly at the camera. A table with drinks and books is next to her.

Beyond the beach photos, Jenner gave fans a look at her real-time winding down routine. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Fans immediately flooded both of Jenner’s comment sections with heart-eye and fire emojis to celebrate the sun-soaked posts.

Beyond the tropical photos, the "The Kardashians" star is making moves in the real estate market. According to Realtor.com, Jenner has officially listed her longtime Hidden Hills mansion for $20.25 million — nearly double the $12.05 million she paid for the estate when she was just 19 years old.

KYLIE JENNER STUNS FANS WITH SHOULDER-LENGTH HAIR AND SPORTY NEW LOOK

Kylie Jenner posing at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Kylie Jenner has shared a series of bikini moments on Instagram this March. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

The 13,200-square-foot residence features eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms following years of extensive renovations. The property is designed for "grand-scale entertaining" and includes a primary suite retreat with a stone soaking tub, a home theater and a game room equipped with a wet bar.

The listing marks the second major property Jenner has put on the market recently, following the $48 million listing of her Holmby Hills "fortress" in December. Jenner is reportedly preparing to transition into a custom-built, 18,000-square-foot dream estate that has been under construction for five years.

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Danielle Minnetian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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