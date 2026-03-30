Kylie Jenner wows in tiny string bikini as she calls her beach vacation 'heaven'

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Kylie Jenner is temporarily checking out of reality and into what she describes as "heaven."

The makeup mogul took to Instagram on Monday to document her latest getaway, offering her 390 million followers a look at her vacation style. Jenner shared the posts with the captions "heaven" and "having the time of my life" while posing for a series of snapshots in the ocean.

Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex Travis Scott, showcased a neon chartreuse string bikini with lace trim.

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In one of the images, Jenner was captured with her eyes closed, smiling broadly and tilting her head back. The tropical getaway appears to be a well-deserved break from the 'The Kardashians' star’s business empire and busy parenting schedule, as there have been no reports of her children joining her on the trip.

In the opening shot, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was pictured kneeling by the water, looking directly up at the camera with a wide smile. The suit’s lace detailing and neon color were prominently displayed, emphasizing the tropical setting.

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Pivoting to what appears to be a boat, the reality star was seen lounging on a large, cushioned sun deck. Modeling the neon swimwear, she lay on her side with her hand resting near her head, partially covered by a bright blue towel. The expansive, deep-blue ocean stretched out behind her under a bright sun.

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In addition to the vibrant neon suit, Jenner also showcased a simpler, minimalist alternative for swimming.

She also modeled a sleek, all-black triangle string bikini while standing in shallow waters. The classic swim look featured a thin gold chain with a cross pendant and a complementary belly chain.

Lying on her back, Jenner appeared unbothered while the sun cascaded down on her.

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The 28-year-old flashed a wide smile at the camera as she enjoyed cooling off in the water. Her wet hair fell behind her shoulders as she knelt in the shallow surf.

In the conclusion of her Instagram carousel from Monday, she shared her post-vacation, sun routine, cozied up in bed with a face mask and an electronic device in hand.

Fans immediately flooded both of Jenner’s comment sections with heart-eye and fire emojis to celebrate the sun-soaked posts.

Beyond the tropical photos, the "The Kardashians" star is making moves in the real estate market. According to Realtor.com, Jenner has officially listed her longtime Hidden Hills mansion for $20.25 million — nearly double the $12.05 million she paid for the estate when she was just 19 years old.

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The 13,200-square-foot residence features eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms following years of extensive renovations. The property is designed for "grand-scale entertaining" and includes a primary suite retreat with a stone soaking tub, a home theater and a game room equipped with a wet bar.

The listing marks the second major property Jenner has put on the market recently, following the $48 million listing of her Holmby Hills "fortress" in December. Jenner is reportedly preparing to transition into a custom-built, 18,000-square-foot dream estate that has been under construction for five years.

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