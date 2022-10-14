Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Julia Roberts shares key to a happy marriage, Ryan Seacrest may be secret weapon to ‘Live!’ talk show success

'Ticket to Paradise' star has been married to cinematographer Danny Moder for 20 years; Kelly Ripa may have struck gold when Ryan Seacrest signed on to co-host 'Live!'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Julia Roberts swears that a good make-out session is the key to a lasting marriage. 

Julia Roberts swears that a good make-out session is the key to a lasting marriage.  (Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

SEALED WITH A KISS - Julia Roberts says 'making out' is the key to a happy marriage. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest: Is he the secret weapon to success after Regis Philbin left 'Live!' talk show? Continue reading here…

Ryan Seacrest may be Kelly Ripa's best secret weapon, as he is everyone's favorite daytime television host.

Ryan Seacrest may be Kelly Ripa's best secret weapon, as he is everyone's favorite daytime television host. (Getty Images)

COVID IN COURT? - Kevin Spacey's civil sex abuse trial will continue after lawyer tests positive for COVID-19. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Khloe Kardashian’s plastic surgeon details her tumor removal procedure. Continue reading here…

(Khloe Kardashian's surgeon explained that after getting multiple opinions, they decided the best course of action was to remove her tumor.)

‘WASN’T VERY NICE' - Rob Schneider says Bill Murray 'absolutely hated' the 'SNL' cast, particularly Adam Sandler and Chris Farley. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Alaura Lynne details her unconventional journey into country music and her debut single. Continue reading here…

‘IT’S ART' - 'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere. Continue reading here…

DEPARTED - Coolio’s oldest son speaks out about his dad's death and spirituality: ‘He was a great father.’ Continue reading here…

‘PEACE AND LOVE’ - Ringo Starr cancels rest of concert tour after 'surprise' second COVID-19 diagnosis. Continue reading here…

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg moved their four children out of Los Angeles to Nevada to give them a "better life."

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg moved their four children out of Los Angeles to Nevada to give them a "better life." (Photo by Neca Dantas/NurPhoto)

‘BIGGEST CHALLENGE’ - Mark Wahlberg left Hollywood for Nevada to give his kids a 'better life.' Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending