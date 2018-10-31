Joy Behar calls 'psycho' Trump an 'anarchist,' says Republicans are 'vicious'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar lashed out at President Donald Trump during an appearance on MSNBC's show "The Beat."

On Tuesday, the talk show host recalled the time when she was friends with the then-real estate mogul but now considers him to be a “psycho” and an “anarchist.”

“Who knew he was such a psycho? I liked the guy in a way," Behar said before quickly stating that she no longer feels the same way she once did about Trump. "It’s like, ‘Oh he is a New York character.' And now you know..."

The liberal star, who attended Trump's second wedding to Marla Maples in 1993, continued on to say that the state of New York didn't vote for him in the 2016 election because they knew him to be a "beast."

"We know the beast, we knew him," Behar said. "He's a con man. The New Yorkers are hip to this and the rest of the country, they didn't really know him the way we do."

When asked if she thought that Trump had changed since the days that Behar joked with him on television about his hair, the star said, "Obviously, I never thought that he would be this bad, never. Even before he won, I said, 'Well, if he wins, God forbid, he can’t be really such a maniac.'"

She then explained that some people, including herself, thought that Trump would get better in office, but she now thinks he's "worse" than she expected.

“I think he’s worse," the 76-year-old explained. "I thought he was also a secret Democrat, which he shows us he’s not. He is not a Republican or a Democrat. He’s just an anarchist as far as I’m concerned.”

She added about Trump, “He’s like an improv comic. He makes it up as he goes along. ‘Oh today, I think I’ll change this rule, and I think I’ll change that law,’ and everybody says OK.”

At the end of the interview, Behar was then asked to share her opinion on the leadership in the Republican Party and said, “The Republicans are vicious. Mitch McConnell, I don’t want to talk about him.”