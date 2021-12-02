Josh Duggar's sister Jill Dillard debuts new look ahead of possibly taking the stand in child porn trial

Jill Dillard debuted a massive change to her appearance this week as her brother Josh Duggar's child pornography trial continues in court.

Dillard and Jedidiah Duggar were two family members of Josh's reportedly listed by the judge as "potential or confirmed" witnesses who could take the stand during his trial. If they do appear, it’s unclear if they will be called on behalf of the prosecution or the defense.

On Wednesday, as her brother’s trial was taking place, Dillard, 30, took to Instagram to show off her recent trip to the hair salon in which she went from a brunette to a blonde. In her post, she shows her arrival to the salon as a brunette and the steps of her transformation to a blonde, ultimately debuting the new look in the same video. In the caption, Dillard thanks her stylist and asks her followers to give her some hair care tips for her new, lighter color.

JOSH DUGGAR TRIAL: DAD JIM BOB HAS TROUBLE RECALLING SON'S CONFESSION ABOUT 'INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHING' MINORS

The change means that if Dillard takes the stand as expected, she will do so sporting her new blonde hair. Judge Timothy L. Brooks named the 28 potential or confirmed witnesses at Tuesday’s hearing, according to reports.

Josh, 33, is facing two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. Josh is the eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children. The family is known for the former "19 Kids and Counting" series on TLC, which was pulled from the network after Josh's molestation scandal came to light in 2015.

Josh was arrested in Arkansas in late April. U.S. Marshals "assisted" in the arrest. He was never previously charged with any crimes, but he was accused of molesting a number of young women, some being his younger sisters.

On Wednesday, the judge ruled that evidence of past molestation conduct can be introduced by the prosecution at trial. A court filing dated Dec. 1 states that the government's efforts to introduce evidence that Josh committed other acts of child molestation was granted. Duggar's request for the evidence to be excluded at trial was denied.

