ENTERTAINMENT

Jon Bon Jovi wasn’t supposed to be on Nashville bridge when he helped save a woman’s life: ‘Thank God for Jon’

The War & Treaty, who worked with the rocker shortly before the incident, said Bon Jovi was 'guided'

By Elizabeth Stanton , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
The War & Treaty told Fox News Digital they were working on a music video with Jon Bon Jovi shortly before he saved a woman’s life in Nashville earlier this month

Jon Bon Jovi’s presence on the bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, where he helped save a woman in crisis, seemed like divine intervention, according to The War & Treaty.

The country duo, made up of Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr., spoke with Fox News Digital on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Country Awards Thursday night, saying in short, "Thank God for Jon Bon Jovi."

Bon Jovi and The War & Treaty collaborated on the song "The People’s House," which they were filming a music video for in Nashville on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge shortly before the incident.

"So we had just got finished shooting a music video, and we hugged Jon, and we left, and 20 minutes later, the situation takes place," Michael explained. "I don’t even think he was originally supposed to walk the bridge, but something inside of him and his team said, ‘Let’s go on the bridge.’"

The War & Treaty (Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter) side by side with Bon Jovi

The War & Treaty, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, worked on a song with Jon Bon Jovi, right, and were in Nashville, Tennessee, with him on the bridge shortly before he helped save a woman's life. (Getty Images)

JON BON JOVI PREVENTS WOMAN IN 'MOMENT OF CRISIS' FROM JUMPING OFF A BRIDGE

"Just goes to show you how he’s guided. Faith leads us all, doesn’t it? So thank God for Jon," he added.

The "Livin on a Prayer" singer was praised by local authorities for his efforts which successfully coaxed an unidentified woman from jumping off the bridge.

Bon Jovi saves woman from jumping off a bridge

The War & Treaty said Jon Bon Jovi, right, was not originally supposed to be on the bridge as they had finished filming, but by chance stuck around. "Just goes to show you how he’s guided," Michael Trotter Jr. said. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night," Metro Nashville Police Department officials shared on X. "Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety."

Chief John Drake added in the statement, "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."

Bon Jovi saves woman from jumping off a bridge

Jon Bon Jovi, and another bystander, were seen helping the woman to safety in a video shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

The War & Treaty were also thrilled to work with Bon Jovi on their song together, calling him "extremely important."

"Just goes to show you how he’s guided. Faith leads us all, doesn’t it? So thank God for Jon."

— The War & Treaty

"What a rush. What a rush. He’s not just a legend, he’s our legend. He’s extremely important. He’s vocal, he’s bold, and he shared that goodness with the War and Treaty. Thank God for Jon Bon Jovi," Michael said.

The country duo, who performed their new single "Can I Get an Amen" at the People’s Choice Country Awards, were also grateful for their nominations at the award show, including the group/duo of 2024 and the collaboration song of 2024, "Hey Driver," with Zach Bryan.

The War & Treaty (Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter) holding hands on stage

The War & Treaty were nominated in two categories at The People's Choice Country Awards. (Ralph Bavaro/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"It’s always about the fans, we do this for the fans. So to think that the fans chose us, voted for us to be here, it fills our hearts with a lot of joy," Tanya said.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

