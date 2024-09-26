People's Choice Country Awards: Shania Twain, Alana Springsteen and Kelsea Ballerini shine on red carpet

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards is here.

Shania Twain is hosting the event from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. Twain wore a long denim dress with bedazzled detailing throughout.

The country music icon wore a large diamond on her ring finger.

Alana Springsteen stunned the red carpet in a navy blue, two-piece vest and skirt set. Her outfit featured zipper detailing and the star styled her hair in a loose ponytail.

Carly Pearce donned an all-red look on Thursday night. The country star wore a sheer red dress, with red heels and her hair parted to one side.

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown, posed for photos on the red carpet. The country music star wore a navy blue suit, with a black shirt underneath. Katelyn wore a long burgundy dress with a cut-out on the side.

Scotty McCreery smiled for photos in a light brown suit with a navy button up underneath.

Kelsea Ballerini wore an abstract dress to the People's Choice Country Awards. Her dress had yellow, black and white stripes throughout.

Dan + Shay walked the red carpet together on Thursday night. Dan Smyers wore a black suit, with the jacket unbuttoned and a white t-shirt underneath. Shay Mooney wore a nude suit with a white button-up.