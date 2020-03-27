Jon Bon Jovi says he believes his son contracted 'mild version' of coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jon Bon Jovi believes his son contracted a “mild version” of coronavirus.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, the Grammy-winning singer and philanthropist said that his 17-year-old son, Jacob, had what he called a “mild version” of COVID-19.

"The whole family is together, all the kids are here with us," Bon Jovi said of him and his wife, Dorothea. "We've been here 15 days now, not that I'm counting. Everyone here, Jake had a mild version of it, just the intestinal kind."

The 58-year-old performer said Jacob was quarantined from the rest of the family so not to possibly infect Bon Jovi’s daughter Stephanie, 26, and sons Jessie, 25, and Romeo, 15.

The artist said Jacob has been feeling better since visiting a private doctor but admitted that his son didn’t actually get tested for the coronavirus, stating -- like many across the country have experienced -- that it was "pretty difficult to get one."

"Dorothea created the quarantine zone, you know, with the laundry room being triaged and no one could go in there unless they had gloves and a mask and she had a bathrobe on backwards and different slippers," he explained to the outlet. "But we kept him in there until all of the symptoms had cleared and now he's a hundred percent."

"It stemmed from some of the young guys that we had taken in here that also tested, they were tested and tested positive and had the main symptoms but they had left, and so we just followed those same protocols," he added, without specifying who he was referring to.

In November, the proud American honored veterans in a new song called “Unbroken” for the documentary “To Be of Service” about those living with PTSD and the service animals who help them heal.

Now, he’s used his songwriting superpowers to write a song called “Do What You Can,” which he said he was inspired to write by the developments surrounding the novel illness.

"I've been the narrator throughout my career whether I've written the song or co-written the song, I've always been the voice of it, I'm the narrator," he told Entertainment Tonight. "You know, these are the stories of the people so I thought this is an opportunity to share it with the people and even though I completed the song, I put the call out there, like a call to action for folks to write the lyrics and I go through the ones I can get my hands on and come back to folks and, you know, I plan to keep this going throughout this whole ordeal."

"It first of all goes to show the healing power of music," he added. "It shows that kind of community like in those situations before – like 9/11 or Superstorm Sandy or now this -- this is the time people come together and we shine a light on it and the truth is, little situations like this are happening every day to somebody across the country. This is that opportunity for me to show somebody else we are together."