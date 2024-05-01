Expand / Collapse search
'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards makes first public appearance in 8 years to reunite with Jerry Seinfeld

Richards showed up to support Jerry Seinfeld at the premiere of his new film, 'Unfrosted'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Don't look away, Kramer has returned.

After not making a red carpet appearance for eight years, Michael Richards, who played Cosmo Kramer on "Seinfeld," showed up at the premiere of the new Netflix film "Unfrosted." 

The film stars and is directed by his former co-star, Jerry Seinfeld. The two acted together in the American sitcom for nine seasons.

JERRY SEINFELD EVISCERATES 'EXTREME LEFT' FOR MAKING COMEDY 'PC'

Michael Richards hugs Jerry Seinfeld on the carpet

Michael Richards gave Jerry Seinfeld a hug at the premiere of his new film, "Unfrosted." (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images)

The pals embraced on the red carpet and smiled for pictures.

Michael Richard and Jerry Seinfeld on the carpet with Jerry's arm extended

Michael Richards hadn't appeared at a red carpet event since 2016. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Richards' last public appearance was in 2016 for the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary Gala.

Michael Richards in a blue suit looking serious on the carpet in 2016 split Michael Richards with shades and a thumbs up on the carpet in 2024

Michael Richard's last public appearance was in 2016, left. His most recent was on April 30, right. (Getty Images)

The actor recently spoke to Fox News Digital about his upcoming memoir, "Entrances and Exits," in which Seinfeld writes the foreword. The comedian writes about the evolution of his character Kramer and other behind-the-scene revelations. The book will also address the predominant reason he's shied away from Hollywood, his infamous racist rant.

In 2006, Richards received immense backlash after he shouted racial slurs at hecklers in the audience of his stand-up show at the Laugh Factory. The situation "drove him to a lifelong spiritual quest, one that would help him move forward from apology and accountability to a greater appreciation for our shared humanity, a quest that continues to this day almost eighteen years later," per his publisher Permuted Press. 

Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, Jason Alexander as George Costanza in a picture from the show "Seinfeld" all squeezing together

"Seinfeld" aired from 1989 through 1998. (Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"My book is a hymn to the irrational, the senseless spirit that breaks the whole into pieces, a reflection on the seemingly absurd difficulties that intrude upon us all," he said in a statement. "It’s like Harpo Marx turning us about, shaking up my plans, throwing me for a loop. 

"Upset and turmoil is with us all the time. It’s at the basis of comedy. It’s the pratfall we all take. It’s the unavoidable mistake we didn’t expect. It’s everywhere I go. It’s in the way that I am, both light and dark, good and not-so-good. It’s my life."

