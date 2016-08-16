Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settle divorce

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settled their contentious divorce on Tuesday and the actress withdrew her allegations that the actor had been physically abusive toward her one day before a restraining order hearing was scheduled to begin.

The former couple initially released a joint statement calling their relationship "intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love" and adding "neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."

However, Depp's lawyers fired back saying the statement released by Heard's lawyers was false.

"The statement made today on behalf of myself and Joseph Koenig was made without the knowledge or approval of Amber Heard. The statement is untrue and we retract it, without qualification. My assertion that Amber Heard has been vindicated in the court of public opinion is not true. We regret the error and apologize to Johnny Depp," a lawyer for Depp told FOX411.



Heard filed for divorce in May and days later obtained a temporary restraining order accusing the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star of hitting her during a fight in their Los Angeles apartment in May. Depp denied he abused her, and police said they found no evidence of a crime.

Heard accused Depp of repeatedly hitting her and throwing a cellphone during the fight, and a judge ordered Depp to not contact Heard and stay 100 yards away from her.

A multiday hearing on the case had been scheduled to begin Wednesday. Details about the settlement were not immediately available, nor were attorneys handling the case.

According to TMZ, Depp will pay Heard a $7 million settlement which includes her legal fees. Heard said she would donate proceeds from the divorce to charity.

"Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future," the first statement said, without a corresponding message of support from Depp for the actress.

Heard had accused Depp of being physically and emotionally abusive throughout their relationship, which began after they met on the set of the 2011 film "The Rum Diary."

Heard filed to divorce Depp on May 23, and a few days later obtained the temporary restraining order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.