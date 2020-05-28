Johnny Cash's granddaughter heckled for wearing protective mask to grocery store, Rosanne Cash says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Johnny Cash's granddaughter was taunted for wearing a protective face mask while taking an innocent trip to the grocery store.

The late singer's daughter Rosanne Cash tweeted about the ordeal on Tuesday.

"My daughter lives in Nashville & wore her mask to buy groceries. Guy yells at her: 'Liberal p---y!'" she tweeted.

Throughout the United States and beyond, citizens are recommended to wear protective gear amid the coronavirus pandemic, with many states and businesses enforcing it. Rosanne furthered that her daughter needs to be especially careful when it comes to COVID-19 because of a scary encounter she once had with a strain of the flu. She did not reveal which one of her daughters this happened to.

"Back story: she nearly died of H1N1. She was in the ICU for a week, on a ventilator for 3 days. She CANNOT get covid. The ignorance & hatred is so painful. She’s trying to survive," the upset mother added.

Rosanne's tweet received over 47,000 retweets. She also received comments from friends and followers who agreed.

"Imagine some idiot calling Johnny Cashs granddaughter a p---y. May the ghost of Johnny cash hound him all of his days!!" actress Patricia Arquette tweeted in response.

"Just like your daughter every single one of us are trying to survive. She wears her mask proudly," another wrote.

Others called the situation "awful" and one thanked Roseanne's daughter for "being a hero."