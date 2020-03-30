John Prine in stable condition after being hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms, his wife says

John Prine is in stable condition after being hospitalized last week while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms, his wife Fiona Whelan Prine said on social media on Monday.

The singer-songwriter's family said Sunday that Prine was critically ill. Fiona Prine's recent message suggested his condition had improved overnight. Prine remains hospitalized.

“Please continue to send your amazing love and prayers,” she said on Twitter. “Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you.”

COUNTRY STAR JOE DIFFIE DEAD FROM CORONAVIRUS COMPLICATIONS AT AGE 61

On Sunday, it was revealed that Prine, 73, was taken to the hospital on Thursday after experiencing symptoms of the virus, according to a Twitter statement from his family.

SPAIN'S PRINCESS MARIA TERESA BECOMES FIRST ROYAL TO DIE FROM CORONAVIRUS

"After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26)," the statement read. "He was intubated Saturday evening, and continued to receive care, but his situation is critical."

"This is hard news for us to share," the statement continued. "But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now."

COUNTRY MUSIC ICON JAN HOWARD DEAD AT 91

The message concluded: "And know that we love you, and John loves you."

Fiona Prine earlier in March tested positive for coronavirus and said the couple was quarantined and isolated from each other. Fiona Prine, who is also Prine's manager, said Monday that she has recovered from COVD-19.

Meanwhile, according to Fiona, Prine's test came back "indeterminate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prine, one of the most influential singers in folk and country music, has twice fought cancer. Most recently, he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013 and had part of a lung removed. The surgeries affected his voice but Prine continued to make music and tour.

Before the onset of the virus, Prine had shows scheduled in May and a summer tour planned.

Fox News' Nate Day and The Associated Press contributed to this report