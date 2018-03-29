John McLemore's Cajun Deep Fried Turkey & Smoked Turkey

CAJUN DEEP FRIED TURKEY

Ingredients:

10-14 lb. fresh or frozen turkey

2 gal. cooking oil, preferably peanut oil

1 (16 oz.) bottle Buttery Creole Turkey Marinade

Cajun seasoning

Instructions:

Thaw turkey, if frozen. To properly thaw a frozen turkey in the refrigerator allow approximately 24 hours for every 4 pounds. Fill Butterball® Electric Fryer with oil to the MAX line; heat to 375° F. Remove giblets and neck. If present, remove and discard plastic leg holder and pop-up timer. Rinse turkey thoroughly with warm water or completely cover with warm water and soak for no more than 30 minutes to ensure cavities are free of ice.

Pat turkey completely dry on outside and inside of cavity with paper towels. Using an injector syringe, inject ½ cup (4 ounces) Buttery Creole Marinade in each breast. Inject ¼ cup (2 ounces) marinade into each leg and thigh. Sprinkle turkey generously with Cajun Seasoning, completely coating the outside of the turkey and inside of the cavity.

Place turkey breast side up in fryer basket. Slowly lower the basket into hot oil, being careful not to splatter hot oil. Fry turkey for 3 ½ to 4 minutes per pound. Lift the basket from the hot oil slowly, hooking the basket’s drain clip into drain clip mounting hole to stabilize as you check doneness.

Insert a meat thermometer in the meaty part of the breast; turkey is done when it reads 165° F. If the turkey is not done, lower it carefully back into the oil for an additional 5 minutes. Once the turkey reaches the desired temperature (minimum 165° F), turn the turkey fryer to MIN and unplug it from the outlet.

Allow the turkey to rest and drain in the fryer basket for 10 minutes before removing for carving. The turkey can remain in the basket to rest until ready to serve.

SMOKED TURKEY SPICE

Ingredients:

Salt

Pepper

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Cayenne pepper

Smoked paprika

Crush red pepper

Granulated sugar

Brown sugar

Instructions:

Mix equal amounts of salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder to create a “white” layer of spice. Sprinkle this mixture on top of the turkey.

Mix equal amounts of cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, and crushed red pepper to create a “red” layer of spice. Sprinkle this mixture on top of the turkey.

Mix equal amounts of granulated sugar and brown sugar to create a “brown” layer of spice. Sprinkle this mixture on top of the turkey. The brown sugar will melt down and mix in nicely with the other flavors to give your turkey a great flavor.

Note: Layering the ingredients is key. Instead of blending all the dry spice ingredients like a traditional BBQ rub, add them in separate layers, building flavor on flavor.