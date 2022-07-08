John Mayer's Dead & Company canceled concert due to musician's family medical emergency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Mayer canceled a Dead & Company tour stop Wednesday due to his father's hospitalization.

It is unclear what the health scare was specifically related to.

"This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care," Mayer wrote on his Instagram story, USA Today reported.

"He is now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures, but as you can understand, I have to stay in NYC and can't play tonight's show in Saratoga Springs."

Dead & Company confirmed the cancelation on social media and claimed no other tour dates would be affected.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight's Dead & Company concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center is canceled," the band shared on Twitter. "Tickets will be refunded automatically at the original point of purchase. The remaining Dead & Company tour dates are unaffected."

A representative for Mayer did not have an update on his father's health at this time.

Dead & Company consists of former Grateful Dead band members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann. They are joined by Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.

Mayer's father told People magazine he was not all in on the musician's dream of making music.

"My experience in music was everybody had a job," Richard told People magazine in 2007. "We were teachers, plumbers, and on the weekends we’d play. So, it boiled down to saying, ‘John, you have to have a Plan B.’ And John said, ‘I don’t have a Plan B. This is it.'"

"Trying to get him ‘within the lines,’ as you say, I failed, and he won," he added. "And he was right."