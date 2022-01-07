John Mayer tests positive for COVID, Dead and Company Festival canceled

John Mayer pulled out of Dead and Company's Playing in the Sand Festival after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to leaving for Mexico.

The band later canceled the entire festival over coronavirus concerns. The Playing in the Sand Festival was supposed to run from Jan. 7-10 and 13-16 in Cancun, Mexico.

"…just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10," the band tweeted Wednesday.

By Thursday, Dead and Company, which consists of former Grateful Dead members, had announced the cancelation.

"Dead & Company and @CID_Presents tried everything possible to bring normalcy and to deliver a great experience and amazing music, but with each day it became increasingly clear that canceling is the correct thing to do for the fans and for our crew..." the band tweeted.

"Please refer to the Playing in the Sand email that will be sent shortly with all details about refunds. See you soon, hug your loved ones, stay safe and be kind."

Mayer was sent to perform as a frontman for the band during the festival.

Dead and Company drummer Bill Kreutztmann had also pulled out of the festival before the cancellation. The band member said his doctor had "ordered" him to bow out of the performance while he recovers.

"As many of you know, I had some health issues this past fall," he explained on Twitter. "After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm."

"All jokes aside, my doctor has ordered me to take it easy (and stay safe) through the end of January so that I can continue to drum and play for you for many tours to come. I have a lot of music left in me and there’s no stopping me from playing it."