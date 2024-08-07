Joanna Gaines reveals son’s drinking game on Instagram during college apartment tour

Joanna Gaines learned more about what her oldest son has been up to while away at college when she helped move him into his new apartment this week.

The former HGTV star shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram story, including a video in which she pans over a contraption she thought was an innocent game.

"Ring toss for good ol’ fashion fun," she captioned the video, adding her son corrected her, saying "Mom, this is a drinking game."

The tour of the room continued with photos of a refrigerator with only a bottle of ranch dressing inside and the caption, "College apartment move in day."

It was clear the room was put together with the trained eye of an interior designer because everything was decorated beautifully.

Along with Drake, Joanna and husband Chip share four other children — Ella, 17, Duke, 16, Emmie, 14 and Crew, 6. They rose to fame on HGTV's home renovation show, "Fixer Upper," and have since launched their own lifestyle magazine, a line of home and lifestyle goods and even their own television network. They have released cookbooks, home design books and children's books.

Joanna managed to sneak one of her books onto her son's bookshelf, joking she "snuck that one in there for color."

She also found a way to incorporate her son's love of baseball into the room's decor, hanging a famous Babe Ruth quote on the wall that says, "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game."

In November 2023, Chip and Joanna opened up about what it was like sending their son off to college, telling People they had "the greatest gift of having a kid go off to college and having a 5-year-old toddler" because it gave them a different perspective on parenthood.

"Something about Drakey going off to college really does make you shift your attention to Crew, who's on the tail end of all this," Chip told People. "And you're kind of living very intentionally because you know that — which is so hard to believe when you're holding a 1-year-old — 'Oh, this time's going to go by quickly.’"

He explained that it prompted him to "shift [his] attention to little Crew" and begin to "live as if he were going to go off to college tomorrow."

The couple recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, telling People in November 2023 they have transformed over the course of those 20 years.

"I would say, as we're getting older, I'm shifting, and I'm more like Chip. And Chip is more like me," Joanna explained.