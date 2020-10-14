Joanna Gaines posts behind-the-scenes photo of motherhood and fans can relate

Joanna Gaines is many things, but she has one job that even impacts her sleep.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old lifestyle guru and television star posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her experience as a mom on Instagram.

The picture showed her lying in bed between two of her five children with a stuffed toy over her face.

“Slept pretty good last night…” she captioned the photo, along with the woozy face emoji.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES REVEAL 2020 HOLIDAY COLLECTION ‘SNEAK PEEK’

Hundreds of thousands of fans liked the post and many even commented on how relatable it is.

“I remember those days,” one woman wrote with a laughing emoji.

Another person said: “Now that is a picture of Motherhood! Love, sweetness, sacrifice all captured in one shot!”

TEXAS COUPLE’S EMPTY-NEST PHOTO SHOOT CHARMS FACEBOOK: ‘EXPECTING ZERO KIDS’

Someone else encouraged Gaines to hold onto those moments, saying: “Enjoy it now, they will grow up and you will miss these moments.”

“I miss that sooooo much,” another person added. “Those are the ‘hold onto’ moments that are so dear and truly make parenthood such a blessing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gaines is a mother of five children: Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke 12, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 2.

She and her husband Chip run several businesses in Waco, Texas, and will be rebooting their HGTV series “Fixer Upper” on their own Magnolia television network next year.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Joanna has also published six books, including one this year. “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be,” is a children’s book that was released this summer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER