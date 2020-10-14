Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Chip and Joanna Gaines
Published

Joanna Gaines posts behind-the-scenes photo of motherhood and fans can relate

Gaines is the mother of five children from ages 2 to 15

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 14Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Joanna Gaines is many things, but she has one job that even impacts her sleep. 

On Sunday, the 42-year-old lifestyle guru and television star posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her experience as a mom on Instagram. 

The picture showed her lying in bed between two of her five children with a stuffed toy over her face.

“Slept pretty good last night…” she captioned the photo, along with the woozy face emoji.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES REVEAL 2020 HOLIDAY COLLECTION ‘SNEAK PEEK’

Hundreds of thousands of fans liked the post and many even commented on how relatable it is. 

“I remember those days,” one woman wrote with a laughing emoji. 

Another person said: “Now that is a picture of Motherhood! Love, sweetness, sacrifice all captured in one shot!”

TEXAS COUPLE’S EMPTY-NEST PHOTO SHOOT CHARMS FACEBOOK: ‘EXPECTING ZERO KIDS’

Someone else encouraged Gaines to hold onto those moments, saying: “Enjoy it now, they will grow up and you will miss these moments.”

“I miss that sooooo much,” another person added. “Those are the ‘hold onto’ moments that are so dear and truly make parenthood such a blessing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gaines is a mother of five children: Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke 12, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 2. 

Joanna Gaines is pictured at the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)

Joanna Gaines is pictured at the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)

She and her husband Chip run several businesses in Waco, Texas, and will be rebooting their HGTV series “Fixer Upper” on their own Magnolia television network next year.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Joanna has also published six books, including one this year. “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be,” is a children’s book that was released this summer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER