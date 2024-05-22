Jewel's advice on overcoming heartbreak, hardships: 'It's what we do with the pieces’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

As Jewel turned 50 years old on Thursday, she reflected on the past by focusing on ways to continue evolving as an artist, mother and partner in her new meditative music.

The Grammy-nominated singer, who was romantically linked to actor Kevin Costner late last year, described ways to stay grounded amid life's little changes.

In the 10-minute experience coined "The Portal," Jewel guided listeners through a meditative journey with sounds of a heartbeat and breathing echoing in the background.

"The secret is, we don't get to choose how life changes, only how it changes us," she said in the middle of her meditation.

"The secret is all of our hearts are destined to be broken at some point, but it's what we do with the pieces that make us extraordinary. Make something beautiful of your broken things."

Jewel, whose full name is Jewel Kilcher, has certainly taken her own words to heart after overcoming the breakdown of her own marriage to Ty Murray. The couple dated for nearly a decade before she married the rodeo star in the Bahamas in 2008.

She gave birth to their son, Kase Townes, in 2011, but in 2014 the couple announced their split in a blog post and said in a joint statement that the divorce would not hinder their ability to be "the best partners in raising our son."

"It wasn't easy in the beginning to be present," she told People magazine. "Divorces ... you have so much grief, and it's hard. Not wanting to let go of that dream kept me in a marriage much longer than I probably should have."

Interest in the "You Were Meant for Me" singer's romantic life peaked once again last year when Jewel was spotted getting cozy with Costner while on a trip to Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Photos obtained by TMZ showed Jewel speaking into a microphone and appearing to sit on Costner’s lap with his arms around her waist.

The pair were in town for a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, a mental health and wellness organization Jewel founded.

"Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son!" she wrote on social media.

"@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!"

Sources told People at the time that their relationship was "fresh but not brand new."

"There is very big attraction on both sides," the source said. "Jewel likes Kevin’s type, and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool. He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over."

The "Yellowstone" star finalized his divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner in February, nearly one year after she filed the petition to end their 18-year marriage. Despite Costner's single-status and the circulating photos, Jewel gave a little insight into the happiness she's experienced in the last few months.

"I found love, and I'm not talking about Kevin's. I'm so happy, irrelevant of a man," she recently told People magazine. "It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one. I'm just happy."

The folk icon, whose new exhibit, " The Portal: An Art Experience by Jewel ," opened May 4 at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, explained why she's never been more content, both personally and professionally.

"I'm more inspired now than I've ever been in my life, the most since I was like 19 or 20 years old," she said.

Her new exhibit is unlike anything she's ever created before, with sensory displays to complement auditory experiences, including a 200-piece drone light show Jewel choreographed to her new song, "The Portal."

"It's about being curious about ourselves and discovery," she said. "It's about being aware of our three realms and being committed that we can change it and have input in it."