Jewel recalls 'great memories' of cowboys amid Kevin Costner dating rumors

Singer Jewel shared a video reaffirming her love of cowboys amid her rumored romance with "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner.

The singer posted a video on social media, at first poking fun of herself after waking up and looking "like three miles of bad road" in Las Vegas, joking, "My face always goes on strike in Las Vegas. I don’t know I walk through the casinos and my eyes burn, must be all the sin in the air."

She then noted that the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) was in town as well, to her surprise and delight.

"I did not realize the NFR is in town. Ya’ll, I’m staying at this hotel and there are so many cowboys, I love seeing it, it’s a sea of cowboy hats," she said.

"It’s like the ghost of Christmas past. This is like, I spent decades of my life at the NFR, it’s a trip to be here, it brings back so many memories," she said while joke crying before adding, "no, great memories."

Jewel also added she loved "seeing all the country folk out here" before sharing her excitement to see U2 at The Sphere.

The "Hands" singer was married to world champion professional rodeo cowboy Ty Murray in 2008, after 10 years of dating. The couple welcomed their son, Kase, in 2011, and later divorced in 2014.

"Ty and I have always tried to live the most authentic life possible, and we wanted our separation as husband and wife to be nothing less loving than the way we came together," she wrote on her blog at the time.

Romance rumors with Costner kicked off last week when they were spotted cozying up together during a tennis fundraiser benefiting her Inspiring Children Foundation, on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

"The relationship between Kevin and Jewel is fresh but not brand new," a source told People magazine this week. "There is very big attraction on both sides."

"Jewel likes Kevin’s type, and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool," the source added. "He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over."

Costner has played rancher John Dutton on "Yellowstone" since 2018, and has starred in other cowboy/Western films like "Silverado" and "Wyatt Earp."

The 68-year-old is also part of a country music band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, which has included songs in "Yellowstone" during season three.

A source told Us Weekly Costner and Jewel have known each other "for years," and they have been "quietly dating for some time now."

The source told the outlet their romance blossomed "organically" after the pair bonded over their shared love of music.

"He’s really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she’s very much a part of that country and western world," the insider said. "Some of their mutual friends joke how it’s surprising they didn’t get together years ago."

The source also noted that the duo aren’t rushing things after Costner’s recent divorce from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, which was finalized in September.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.