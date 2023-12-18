Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Jewel recalls 'great memories' of cowboys amid Kevin Costner dating rumors

The ‘Hands’ singer was photographed with the 'Yellowstone' star around Thanksgiving

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Kevin Costner speaks to Fox News Digital about child support ruling Video

Kevin Costner speaks to Fox News Digital about child support ruling

Kevin Costner spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital about his win in court on Sept. 1, saying "it feels like there's no winner."

Singer Jewel shared a video reaffirming her love of cowboys amid her rumored romance with "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner.

The singer posted a video on social media, at first poking fun of herself after waking up and looking "like three miles of bad road" in Las Vegas, joking, "My face always goes on strike in Las Vegas. I don’t know I walk through the casinos and my eyes burn, must be all the sin in the air."

She then noted that the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) was in town as well, to her surprise and delight.

"I did not realize the NFR is in town. Ya’ll, I’m staying at this hotel and there are so many cowboys, I love seeing it, it’s a sea of cowboy hats," she said.

KEVIN COSTNER AND JEWEL SET OFF ROMANCE RUMORS AFTER GETTING COZY IN THE CARIBBEAN 

Close up of Jewel split screen with Kevin Costner

Jewel and Kevin Costner are rumored to be a couple after being photographed together in the Caribbean last month. (Getty Images | Paramount Network)

"It’s like the ghost of Christmas past. This is like, I spent decades of my life at the NFR, it’s a trip to be here, it brings back so many memories," she said while joke crying before adding, "no, great memories."

Jewel also added she loved "seeing all the country folk out here" before sharing her excitement to see U2 at The Sphere.

The "Hands" singer was married to world champion professional rodeo cowboy Ty Murray in 2008, after 10 years of dating. The couple welcomed their son, Kase, in 2011, and later divorced in 2014.

"Ty and I have always tried to live the most authentic life possible, and we wanted our separation as husband and wife to be nothing less loving than the way we came together," she wrote on her blog at the time.

jewel with her ex-husband ty murray

Jewel was married to professional cowboy Ty Murray in 2008 after 10 years of dating. They later divorced in 2014. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Romance rumors with Costner kicked off last week when they were spotted cozying up together during a tennis fundraiser benefiting her Inspiring Children Foundation, on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

"The relationship between Kevin and Jewel is fresh but not brand new," a source told People magazine this week. "There is very big attraction on both sides."

"Jewel likes Kevin’s type, and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool," the source added. "He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over."

Costner has played rancher John Dutton on "Yellowstone" since 2018, and has starred in other cowboy/Western films like "Silverado" and "Wyatt Earp."

Jewel splitscreen with Kevin Costner

According to a source in People, "Jewel likes Kevin's type." (Getty Images)

The 68-year-old is also part of a country music band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, which has included songs in "Yellowstone" during season three.

A source told Us Weekly Costner and Jewel have known each other "for years," and they have been "quietly dating for some time now."

The source told the outlet their romance blossomed "organically" after the pair bonded over their shared love of music.

Jewel with a guitar splitscreen with Kevin Costner holding a guitar

Jewel and Kevin Costner have bonded "organically" over a shared love of music, according to a source in Us Weekly. (Getty Images)

"He’s really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she’s very much a part of that country and western world," the insider said. "Some of their mutual friends joke how it’s surprising they didn’t get together years ago."

The source also noted that the duo aren’t rushing things after Costner’s recent divorce from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, which was finalized in September.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

