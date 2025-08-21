Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Jessica Alba flaunts bikini body as ex-husband Cash Warren is spotted with new woman

Former couple share three children and announced divorce after nearly 17 years of marriage

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Jessica Alba is flaunting her bikini body as her ex-husband, Cash Warren, was seen with his new fling.

Alba took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a collage of photos from her summer. Included was a picture of the actress wearing a black string bikini in a pool. Alba was wearing a white hat and making a heart with her hands.

Alba included a few selfies, a photo of her working out in an orange matching set, some shots of food and a video of her and Warren's son playing tennis.

Jessica Alba in a bikini

Jessica Alba posed in a bikini. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

Cash Warren and Hana Sun Doerr

Cash Warren stepped out with Hana Sun Doerr for a date night in Beverly Hills. (Backgrid)

This week, Warren was photographed with model, Hana Sun Doerr, holding hands prior to dinner at an upscale restaurant in Beverly Hills. Warren, 46, was photographed kissing Doerr, 25, on the cheek during their outing. 

According to Page Six, Doerr and Warren were first seen publicly grabbing dinner in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Cash Warren in a navy suit and tie poses next to wife Jessica Alba in a black strapless dress on the carpet

Jessica Alba filed for divorce from Cash Warren after nearly 17 years of marriage. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The "Honey" star has had her own romances since her divorce from Warren. In July, Alba was spotted leaving Cancun with "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Danny Ramirez, per TMZ, with the outlet reporting the two were spending time together in the coastal town.

Rumors of her new romance with the actor then began swirling on social media, with a source telling People that things are "very new" between Alba and the 32-year-old actor. 

Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba has been linked to actor Danny Ramirez. (Shane Anthony Sinclair)

The source told the outlet that the two are "having a good time together."

In January, Alba took to Instagram to announce that her marriage with Warren was coming to an end after nearly 17 years.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," Alba wrote on Instagram at the time.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba smiling

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have three kids. (Getty Images)

She concluded, "We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

In February, Alba filed for divorce. In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the actress cited irreconcilable differences and listed Dec. 27, 2024, as the date of separation.

Jessica Alba sports black strapless dress

Jessica Alba was ready to embark on growth after her divorce. (Hoda Davaine)

Warren and Alba share three kids; Honor, Haven, and Hayes. They were awarded joint custody in the divorce proceedings. 

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

