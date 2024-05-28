Jeremy Renner left 'Mission Impossible' franchise to focus on being a dad

Jeremy Renner revealed that he chose his family over his career when he left the "Mission Impossible" franchise.

His character, IMF agent William Brandt, was introduced in the spy franchise's fourth film, 2011's "Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol." He reprised his role in the fifth installment, 2015's "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation." He did not return for the subsequent movies, and now he is explaining that he left the franchise for his daughter.

"I had to leave that," Renner told Collider in a new interview. "It requires a lot of time away. It’s all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn't gonna work out then."

Renner is father to daughter Ava, 11, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. The former couple was married from 2013 to 2014.

The franchise made its debut in 1996 with "Mission Impossible," and Tom Cruise has starred in and produced all six movies.

Renner recalled that he had wanted to continue with the franchise, but his parenting responsibilities took precedence.

"I was supposed to do more with them," he said. "I love those guys. I love Tom so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot."

The two-time Academy Award nominee also revealed that he could possibly return to "Mission Impossible" in the future.

"Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen," he said. "I'd always jump into a ‘Mission: Impossible’ anytime and back into Brandt. It’s great."

Since Renner's departure, 2018's "Mission Impossible – Fallout" and 2023's "Mission Impossible – Dead Reckonining Part One" have been released. The untitled eighth installment of the series is slated for a May 2025 release after it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Renner's dilemma over leaving the series was not the only instance in which he was torn between acting in a major film franchise and being present for Ava.

In 2021, Renner told Men's Health magazine that he was willing to walk away from his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his busy filming schedule made it very difficult to see his daughter.

Renner recalled that he spent a year and a half flying from London to Los Angeles every weekend, though he often only had enough time to visit Ava for a few hours.

"The Hurt Locker" star eventually came to the conclusion that he needed to give Marvel executives an ultimatum.

"It taught me how to have the nuts to say, ‘Everyone, f--- off. It’s my time with my daughter,'" he said.

Renner remembered that his inner circle warned him that he could be fired from the MCU, but he stood his ground.

"I said, ‘Fine, recast me. I’m going to be here with my daughter.’ It was pretty gnarly,'" he told the outlet.

Ultimately, the actor and Marvel were able to reach an agreement, and Renner retained his role as Hawkeye. Moving forward, Renner ensured that he would be able to visit Ava or have her come to see him every weekend while filming a project.

"Acting and everything else goes out the window," Renner said. "Until my daughter says, ‘I want to hang out with my friends, and I don’t want to be around you so much, Daddy.’"

Renner returned to work earlier this year after suffering traumatic injuries during a near-fatal snowplow accident in January 2023.

On New Year's Day in 2023, Renner was airlifted to a hospital after he was run over by his own Snowcat while attempting to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow near his home in the Sierra Nevada mountains. He suffered 30 broken bones, blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

This January, Renner resumed filming his Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown" after spending a year in recovery.

In a birthday tribute to Ava in March, Renner credited his daughter with helping him through his healing process.

"Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast," he wrote on a photo of himself with Ava that he shared on his Instagram Story.

"I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you," Renner continued. "I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you, Daddy."