Jeremy Renner saw his own eyeball after near-fatal snowplow accident: 'I guess that's real'

Jeremy Renner revealed exactly what went through his head as he remained conscious after being run over by a snowplow on January 1, 2023.

Renner, 53, suffered traumatic injuries from the accident and spent most of that year recovering.

"It's like, you see your eye with your other eye because my eyeball was out," Renner said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "So you have weird things that go through your head like, ‘Well, I guess that’s real, but like I’ll worry about that later.'"

He added: "And I look at my legs. They were all twisted up, and I’ll worry about that later because I’ve got to worry about breathing first, right?"

JEREMY RENNER IS ‘KIND OF EXCITED’ FOR DEATH FOLLOWING SNOWPLOW INCIDENT

Renner could barely breathe because he had a "popped lung," but wasn't aware of the injury in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

"I had to exhale with all my might so I [could] suck air back in," Renner told Fallon. "Didn’t know I had a popped lung and all this other stuff going on. But I just had to breathe. If I didn’t breathe then I would have been gone, right?"

The accident served as a "great reminder of what we all should be looking at in life," Renner added.

"If we get too stressed or if things get too difficult or if it's insurmountable odds or whatever it might be. Just put one foot down and then put another foot down and then move towards it, right?"

WATCH: FIRST RESPONDERS DISCUSS JEREMY RENNER'S INJURIES AFTER SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Bodycam footage showed what unfolded during Renner's traumatic snowplow accident on New Year's Day near his home in Nevada, where he was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully Snowcat.

Renner was run over while attempting to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow following a massive storm. The actor was airlifted to a local hospital and had surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

WATCH: DEPUTIES PIECE TOGETHER JEREMY RENNER'S SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Renner admitted he was "never afraid" of dying, but after the snowplow incident, he's now "kind of excited" for death.

"I was never afraid, mind you, of death prior. Now, I'm really not afraid of it. Now, I'm double downing. Yes, certainly not afraid of it," Renner said during an appearance on SiriusXM's "This Life of Mine with James Corden." "Now, I'm kind of excited for it. To be honest, it's what life really is. This rock that we're spinning on, and this body and this language that we're speaking and all these feelings and emotions and conflict is all horse s--t. It's meaningless in the scheme of things."

Renner explained to Corden that part of his recovery included titanium implants.

"It's 15, 20 percent of my body at this point, and it will be with me forever," he revealed. "It's like half of my ribs, right?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.