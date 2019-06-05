'Jeopardy!' producer says video leak of James Holzhauer's loss is being investigated: 'I feel bad for viewers’

A “Jeopardy!” producer revealed that the show is investigating the source of a leak that spoiled James Holzhauer’s big loss, and will take “very, very, very appropriate” action.

The “Jeopardy!” champion’s winning streak came to an exciting end on Monday at the hands of 27-year-old user experience librarian Emma Boettcher. However, the occasion was marred by a leaked video that showed the exciting “Final Jeopardy!” showdown where she narrowly bested the 32 game winner a day early.

“Somebody alerted us that they had seen it on YouTube. By the time we saw it, it already had 2,000 views,” the show’s executive producer, Harry Friedman told The Washington Post.

“I feel bad for the viewers. It’s not fair,” he continued. “I’m not sure what’s gained by doing something like that, other than some malicious intent. It doesn’t really benefit anybody.”

While he couldn’t give specific details, he revealed that producers have a good idea of what happened with regards to the leak. He noted that “we think we know where and who and how” and explained that the person or people responsible will be punished. It’s unclear if he’s talking about legal action, or simply the loss of employment, but it seems the team behind "Jeopardy!" was pretty upset by the video surfacing online.

As the leaked clip showed, Holzhauer remained competitive with Boettcher's score until the "Final Jeopardy!" round. The 34-year-old professional gambler correctly responded to the question, but as host Alex Trebek pointed out, he made a conservative wager, betting only $1,399 of his $23,400, finishing the game with $24,799.

Boettcher, however, also responded correctly and wagered $20,201 of her $26,600, giving her a total of $46,801.

In an act of sportsmanship, Holzhauer immediately went to Boettcher’s podium to give her a congratulatory high-five. The loss brings an end to speculation that Holzhauer would topple current reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings.

“I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken’s cash winnings record,” Holzhauer, who finished just $58,484 shy of Jennings’ total with $2,464,216, said in a press release.