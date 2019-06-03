'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer's quest for all-time record sees stunning outcome in Monday show

THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM MONDAY'S EPISODE OF 'JEOPARDY!'

It's the question that fans across the country have asked for months.

Could "Jeopardy!" super-champ James Holzhauer break an all-time cash record, or would the winner of 32 games in a row finally be defeated?

SPOILER ALERT: THE RESULTS OF 'JEOPARDY!' WILL BE REVEALED BELOW!

After rumors and reportedly leaked footage, we now know the answer. For Holzhauer, the final buzzer sounded on Monday's show.

Holzhauer was taken down in the "Final Jeopardy!" round by Emma Boettcher, a Chicago librarian, despite getting the correct response.

On the subject "Shakespeare's Time," the clue was the following: "The line 'A great reckoning in a little room' in 'As You Like It' is usually taken to refer to this author's premature death."

The 34-year-old professional gambler correctly responded, "Who is [16th Century author Christopher] Marlowe?", but as host Alex Trebek pointed out, he made a conservative wager, betting only $1,399 of his $23,400, finishing the game with $24,799.

Boettcher, however, also responded correctly and wagered $20,201 of her $26,600, giving her a total of $46,801.

“Oh gosh! What a payday,” Trebek reacted in shock as Holzhauer walked over to give Boettcher a high-five.

Boettcher picked up momentum in "Double Jeopardy!" landing both Daily Doubles that aided her lead against the Las Vegas native.

Holzhauer finished his reign with $2,464,216, which includes the $2,000 he earned in his final game. That total comes short of the record set by "Jeopardy!" legend Ken Jennings, who earned $2,520,700 within 74 victories in 2004.

A clip of the "Final Jeopardy!" round was leaked to social media before the episode aired, revealing the results of Holzhauer's final game, which aired as early as Monday morning in certain markets.