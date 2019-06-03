'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer's performance in Monday show stuns Twitter users

THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM MONDAY'S EPISODE OF 'JEOPARDY!'

"Jeopardy!" fans across the country have asked this question for months: Can the show's super-champ James Holzhauer break an all-time cash record, or would the winner of 32 games in a row finally be defeated?

After rumors and reportedly leaked footage, we now know the answer. For Holzhauer, the final buzzer sounded on Monday's show.

Holzhauer was taken down in the "Final Jeopardy!" round by Emma Boettcher, a Chicago librarian, despite getting the correct response.

Social media users immediately took to Twitter to express how they felt about Monday's outcome with many saying they're sad to see the 34-year-old go but applauded Boettcher for her win.

"Damn. I’m pretty bummed to see @James_Holzhauer go down on Jeopardy, but Emma killed it! Will miss watching this guy every night. He can still break the earnings record when Tournament of Champions rolls around!" said one viewer.

"I avoided all the #Jeopardy headlines today because I didn't want to know. Congrats to Emma you played well. Sad to see James go, but as Alex said we will see him in the future," echoed another person.

Wrote one individual: "All good things sometime end and TONS of #Respect to@James_Holzhauer on your remarkable run on @Jeopardy .. Thank you for giving us fans a thrill.. #Jeopardy #JeopardyJames #ThankYou."

"Jeopardy will never be the same," tweeted another fan.

Commented one individual: "James, you were absolutely the greatest Jeopardy contestant that I've ever seen. Your style of play was 2nd to none! Thanks for an amazing run & a very entertaining 2 months & best of luck!"

During Monday's episode, on the subject "Shakespeare's Time," the clue was the following: "The line 'A great reckoning in a little room' in 'As You Like It' is usually taken to refer to this author's premature death."

The professional gambler correctly responded, "Who is [16th Century author Christopher] Marlowe?", but as host Alex Trebek pointed out, he made a conservative wager, betting only $1,399 of his $23,400, finishing the game with $24,799.

Boettcher, however, also responded correctly and wagered $20,201 of her $26,600, giving her a total of $46,801.

“Oh gosh! What a payday,” Trebek reacted in shock as Holzhauer walked over to give Boettcher a high-five.

Boettcher picked up momentum in "Double Jeopardy!" landing both Daily Doubles that aided her lead against the Las Vegas native.

Of his defeat, Holzhauer said: “Emma dominated her warmup games that day, and I knew she would make an extremely tough challenger. I was still incredibly impressed by her courage on that ‘True Daily Double.’ I’m proud that it took a top-level player at her absolute best to eliminate me.”

Holzhauer finished his reign with $2,464,216, which includes the $2,000 he earned in his final game. That total comes short of the record set by "Jeopardy!'s" Ken Jennings, who earned $2,520,700 within 74 victories in 2004.

He now holds the number two spots on both the all-time consecutive "Jeopardy!" wins list and the all-time regular season cash winnings list. Jennings remains in the top spot for both lists: 74 games and $2,520,700 in winnings.

“I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken’s cash winnings record,” said Holzhauer, who finished just $58,484 shy of Jennings’ total.

Since Holzhauer made his debut competing on the game show in early April, he has shattered multiple records. He surpassed $1 million in the shortest time ever in April and most notably, he broke the show's record for single-day cash winnings on April 9th's episode.

Before Holzhauer came along, the one-day record was held by Roger Craig on September 19, 2010, when he took home $77,000 in a single game.

What was even more exciting was that Holzhauer’s first record-breaking prize, $110,914, held a special numerical significance — it's his daughter birthday. She was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer said.

Holzhauer is set to return to "Jeopardy!" in Season 36 for the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.

