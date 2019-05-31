‘Jeopardy!’ star tells Vegas crowd he credits win streak to gambling skills

“Jeopardy!” sensation James Holzhauer told a Las Vegas crowd Thursday that his gambling skills have helped his winning streak on the hit TV game show.

Appearing on a panel at the International Conference on Gambling and Risk Taking at Caesars Palace with Andy Bloch – the subject of the book “Bringing Down the House,” and its subsequent film version – Holzhauer told the crowd: “My perception of a professional gambler has always been a positive one.

“It’s an important time for sports gambling because it’s spreading to a lot more states now,” Holzhauer said. “If I can be a positive face for it, that would be really good.”

Holzhauer, 34, a native of Naperville, Ill., who now lives in Las Vegas, rose to fame after a 31-game winning streak, earning more than $2.3 million on “Jeopardy!” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Though luck has played a role, Holzhauer says thinking like a gambler has also helped him.

“I’m thinking it’s 11,000 chips, not $11,000 you’re betting,” Holzhauer said. “It’s a tournament, and you only see the money you actually win.”

Holzhauer is the second person in the show's history to earn more than $2 million in regular-season (non-tournament) play. The other player is Ken Jennings, who earned $2,520,700 during a historic 74-game winning streak.

“I bet sports all the time," Holzhauer told his Vegas audience, "and very rarely get in a spot where someone offered me even money on something I’m going to get right five out six times.”

