'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio is now the 5th best player in 2 key categories

"Jeopardy!" champion Matt Amodio added two more accolades to his current winning streak, earning him a place as one of the best contestants of all time.

After winning his 13th consecutive game on Friday, the graduate student from New Haven, Conn. earned himself a grand prize total of $430,200, making him the number five highest winning champion in regular play there has ever been. Amodio has been climbing his way up the top ten charts since he began his winning streak weeks ago, putting him in the conversation alongside acclaimed "Jeopardy!" champions like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.

In fact, his win on Friday earned him another spot in a top 5 record-holding category. With 13 consecutive wins under his belt, Amodio now holds the fifth-highest winning streak ever and shows no signs of stopping. However, he’s still got a long way to go if he’s planning to unseat current first-place winner Ken Jennings, whose winning streak of 74 games and $2,520,700 total winnings is still the massive score to beat.

'JEOPARDY' CONTESTANT BREAKS RECORD FOR LOWEST SCORE EVER DURING LEVAR BURTON'S FIRST APPEARANCE AS GUEST HOST

One accolade that Amodio has over every other contestant in the "Jeopardy!" hall of fame, though, is the fact that his winning streak has taken him through gameplay with three different hosts, more than any other champion from the time when Alex Trebek was the only name in hosting.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After getting his start under guest host Robin Roberts, Amodio stuck around for the entirety of LeVar Burton’s run and wrapped things up with David Faber last week. On Monday, he’ll begin his first series of games under a fourth guest host, Joe Buck, who will begin a week-long term as the man behind the podium on "Jeopardy!" as the popular game show continues to search for a permanent replacement for Trebek.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The longtime host died in November of 2020 after a lengthy battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Recent rumors have indicated that executive producer Mike Richards is the likely front runner to take over the show next season as its new permanent trivia master after close to a year with a revolving door of guest hosts doing the duty.