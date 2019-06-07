'Jeopardy!' champion Ken Jennings says head-to-head with James Holzhauer is 'inevitable'

Now that James Holzhauer’s “Jeopardy!” winning-streak has come to an end just shy of Ken Jennings’ cash record, the 2004 champion says a head-to-head game between them is “inevitable.”

After winning 32 consecutive games of “Jeopardy!” with a record-breaking $2,462,216, reigning champion James Holzhauer’s streak came to an end at the hands of Emma Boettcher. The loss brings an end to speculation that Holzhauer would topple current reigning “Jeopardy!” champion, Jennings, who won $2,520,700 across 74 games.

'JEOPARDY!' LOSES TO ‘JUDGE JUDY’ DESPITE JAMES HOLZHAUER’S RATINGS BOOST IN CLOSE MAY SWEEPS RACE

Speaking on “Good Morning America,” Jennings commented on the man that almost dethroned him.

"It seemed like he might be the guy, the chosen one, so I was very excited," he said. "I wanted to see it come down to the wire, I wanted to see if it could be beaten because I think it can be done."

"He was so close to the cash record," Jennings added. "And it just shows how fragile a 'Jeopardy!' streak is."

As for someday playing against Holzhauer in one of the show’s “Champions Tournament” rounds, Jennings said he would love the opportunity to go up against the Las Vegas sports gambler.

'JEOPARDY!' PRODUCER SAYS VIDEO LEAK OF JAMES HOLZHAUER'S LOSS IS BEING INVESTIGATED: 'I FEEL BAD FOR VIEWERS’

"It's got to be inevitable," the 45-year-old shared.

"But 'Jeopardy!' only does those special tournaments so often," he added. "And obviously I can't get 29-year-old Ken to show up with his sleek, 29-year-old brain, it's got to be me with my broke down brain."

In a press release that came out shortly after he lost his first game, Holzhauer admitted that he didn’t see himself winning more games than Jennings, but was optimistic about breaking his all-time cash record.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken’s cash winnings record,” said Holzhauer.

