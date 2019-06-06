'Jeopardy!' loses to ‘Judge Judy’ despite James Holzhauer’s ratings boost in close May sweeps race

Despite getting a huge boost in ratings thanks to James Holzhauer’s impressive winning-streak, “Jeopardy!” lost the May sweeps ratings race to fellow syndicated series “Judge Judy.”

Holzhauer, 35, captured fans’ attention by surpassing the $1 million prize mark faster than any other contestant in the game’s history. As the Las Vegas sports gambler continued to win and beat records, ratings for “Jeopardy!” reportedly increased from 9.6 million viewers in early April to 12 million at its peak by the end of the month.

That total dipped when Holzhauer’s streak was put on pause to accommodate the game show’s “Teacher’s Tournament.” This allowed “Judge Judy” to retake her normal position at number one in syndicated series ratings, which she held through sweeps.

According to Variety, the Las Vegas sports gambler’s return to the show, and subsequent loss at the hands of Emma Boettcher, wasn’t enough to dethrone the courtroom series. However, it wasn’t as decisive a victory as “Judge Judy” has enjoyed in past years. From April 25 to May 22, “Judge Judy” reportedly averaged a 7.1 household rating, narrowly edging out “Jeopardy!” with a 7.0. The outlet reports that the numbers were normal for “Judge Judy,” but saw the hit game show increase by a shocking 19 percent over last year.

Unfortunately, with Holzhauer’s streak finished after earning an impressive $2,464,216 over 32 games, it’s unclear if “Jeopardy!” will maintain its high syndicated Nielsen ratings.

Holzhauer remained competitive with Boettcher's score until the "Final Jeopardy!" round of Monday's game. The 34-year-old correctly responded to the question, but as host Alex Trebek pointed out, he made a conservative wager, betting only $1,399 of his $23,400, finishing the game with $24,799.

Boettcher, however, also responded correctly and wagered $20,201 of her $26,600, giving her a total of $46,801.

The loss brings an end to speculation that Holzhauer would topple current reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings, who won 74 games in a row in 2004.