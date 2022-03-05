'Jeopardy!' airs clue about Russia-Ukraine, show clarifies timing to get ahead of potential backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Jeopardy!" aired a clue during Friday night's episode alluding to "serious border issues" regarding Russia and Ukraine, causing the show to speak out about it before it turned into controversy.

Game show champion Ken Jennings hosted Friday's episode, which saw him read the $800 clue in the category "Bordering Russia."

"The Kerch Strait – along with serious border issues – separates Russia from this country on the Black Sea," the clue read.

The answer was Ukraine.

The team at "Jeopardy!" appeared to clarify the timing of the taped episode ahead of Friday night's airing to stress that it wasn't intentional amid the current Russia-Ukraine war.

"Please note the clue in today's show concerning Russia and Ukraine was recorded on Jan. 11, 2022," the official game show's tweet reads.

"Jeopardy!" viewers weighed in on the timing of the clue online. One person tweeted, "Current events bleeding into Jeopardy. They felt it was important during a question involving Russia and Ukraine was recorded on Jan 11."

Others were surprised to see the date disclaimer that appeared in the left-hand corner of their screens.

"Tonight’s @Jeopardy category on ‘bordering Russia’ includes an added ‘recorded on’ date disclaimer I’ve never seen before. For obvious reasons. Correct response: 'What is Ukraine?'" one person wrote on Twitter.

Another viewer praised the show for getting ahead of the potential backlash. "Given the current events between Russia and Ukraine, I admire the show for stating that this episode was recorded last month," a Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users claimed they weren't watching the same episode on Friday night. Dozens of viewers, mainly from Ohio, said it appeared they were watching a re-run.

Representatives for "Jeopardy!" did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.