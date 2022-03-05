Zelenskyy video cheered at pro-Ukraine rallies across Europe: LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine's president addressed crowds from Paris to Tbilisi, as well as Frankfurt, Prague, Bratislava, Vienna and Vilnius as Russia's invasion continued
Russian forces in southern Ukraine were advancing toward the country’s second-largest nuclear plant Friday, one day after attacking the largest such facility, according to reports.
The troops were closing in on the nuclear power station in Yuzhnoukrainsk, after Russia’s previous attack Thursday targeted the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.N. ambassador to the United Nations, told the U.N. Security Council.
The council met Friday in an emergency session at U.N. headquarters in New York City in response to the Thursday attack.
The threat to the plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk was an "imminent danger," Thomas-Greenfield said.
"Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility," the ambassador said. "So this imminent danger continues."
Packed squares and boulevards across Europe sounded like soccer stadiums Friday as crowds from Paris to Tbilisi, Georgia, cheered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who addressed the public gatherings via video.
"Come out and support Ukraine as much as you can," the media-savvy leader, a former actor who has captured the world's admiration for standing up to Russia as it continues to attack Ukraine, urged the crowds.
Ralliers held signs protesting the Russian invasion, which enters its 10th day Saturday. Many waved blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and sang along to anti-war songs like John Lennon's "Imagine."
Other cities holding rallies included Frankfurt, Prague, Bratislava, Vienna and Vilnius.
Ukrainian Parliament Member Sviatoslav Yurash sounded off on Russia-Ukraine peace talks and the attack on Europe's largest nuclear power plant Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."
SVIATOSLAV YURASH: These talks are basically, from what I can see from Russian demands, are a mirage. Russians [have been] trying to essentially … from the very beginning … destroy our sovereignty, our independence, our will to become [an] independent nation. And they demand things which will never pass … These are things that basically destroy any chance for Ukraine to be its own state. So as far as conversation there, … I would point to these peace talks. We need to give them their bodies, and we have so many Russians [who] died already in Ukraine. The transfer of these bodies needs to be organized, and that's something to discuss [in] these negotiations. Also, we have hundreds of their P.O.W.s, and they have some of ours. We need to talk about that, too. … But as far as the actual ending to the warfare, unfortunately [the] Russians aren't giving it a chance."
Yachts belonging to two of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs have been seized in Italy as part of European Union sanctions.
The raid by Italian police took place Friday, according to the BBC.
Authorities seized a 213-foot yacht worth $27 million owned by Alexey Mordashov, in the northern port of Imperia, according to local officials.
Mordashov is considered a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's richest man.His worth is estimated at $29 billion and built his wealth around the Russian steel producer Severstal.
The other yacht is reportedly owned by Gennady Timchenko, another oligarch with close ties to Putin.
A retired U.S. brigadier general told Fox News on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is decidedly a war criminal after firsthand accounts and video of his army bombing civilians and reportedly using taboo ordnances in several cases.
Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc told "The Ingraham Angle" that there is no need for an international commission or an investigation because the videos from Ukraine do not lie.
Bolduc warned about the dangers of hyperbaric ordnances — so-called "vacuum bombs" — that create vacuums via a secondary detonation that vaporizes anything in range, including humans.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby during an appearance Friday on "The Story" was asked exactly what the U.S. mission was in Ukraine and what success would look like in officials' eyes.
JOHN KIRBY: I'll tell you very clearly what the Pentagon and the Department of Defense is focused on, and it's really two things. One is continuing to make sure that Ukraine can defend itself, and they are defending themselves. And as we just talked about a few minutes ago, we're helping them do that, and we're trying to do that as fast as possible.
Number two: Making sure that NATO can defend itself, and that's why the president has ordered additional troops over to Europe. That's why we repositioned troops inside Europe to elsewhere on NATO's eastern flank. We're making sure that we can make positive that we can defend NATO's territory, that we're making it clear to Mr. Putin and to our allies how seriously we take our Article 5 commitments under the NATO's treaty. …
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized NATO for their decision to not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying "Is this NATO we wanted?"
"Today, the Alliance's leadership gave the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities by refusing to make a no-fly zone. You could close our sky. But…I do not know who you can protect and whether you can protect NATO countries," Zelenskyy said in a video uploaded to social media on Friday.
In the address, Zelenskyy, however, said that he's "grateful" for Ukraine's friends in NATO.
"But I am also grateful to our country's friends in NATO. There are many countries of our friends, our partners - most of the powerful partners. Those who help our state no matter what. From the first day of the invasion. And I'm sure, until the victory. And that's why we do NOT feel alone.We continue to fight. We will protect our state. We will liberate our land," he said.
Staff of a Russian independent television station, TV Rain, ended their final broadcast by walking off the set on Thursday,
The news outlet has stopped broadcasting indefinitely, according to the BBC.
The Russian government's telecommunications regulator has accused the station of "inciting extremism, abusing Russian citizens, causing mass disruption of public calm and safety, and encouraging protests," according to the report.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law Friday legislation that would punish journalists with prison time for publishing news that contradicts officials' statements about Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Under the new law, reporters face up to 15 years in prison if they report what authorities deem as false reports about the military. The legislation was passed by both chambers of the Russian parliament.
Tim Davie, the director-general for the BBC, said the law criminalizes independent journalism and said the media outlet has suspended the work of its journalists and staff in Russia.
"Our BBC News service in Russian will continue to operate from outside Russia," he said Thursday. "The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs."
