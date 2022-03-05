Zelenskyy video cheered at pro-Ukraine rallies across Europe: LIVE UPDATES

Russian troops near another Ukraine nuclear plant, in Yuzhnoukrainsk, UN envoy says

Russian forces in southern Ukraine were advancing toward the country’s second-largest nuclear plant Friday, one day after attacking the largest such facility, according to reports.

The troops were closing in on the nuclear power station in Yuzhnoukrainsk, after Russia’s previous attack Thursday targeted the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.N. ambassador to the United Nations, told the U.N. Security Council.

The council met Friday in an emergency session at U.N. headquarters in New York City in response to the Thursday attack.

The threat to the plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk was an "imminent danger," Thomas-Greenfield said.

"Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility," the ambassador said. "So this imminent danger continues."

