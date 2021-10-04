'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio talks 33-game winning streak: 'A lot of luck'

"Jeopardy!" champion Matt Amodio reached his 33rd victory on Friday which landed him in second place on the all-time consecutive wins list.

Now his total winning amasses to a staggering $1,267,801. On Monday, he stopped by "Good Morning America" to talk about his incredible winning streak.

Amodio admitted he stays "laser-focused" by tackling just "one question at a time."

The Ph.D. student from New Haven, Conn. added he also has lady luck on his side. "Once you get in a grove things can just take you," he told the morning show anchors.

MAYIM BIALIK'S 'JEOPARDY!' GOAL IS TO MAINTAIN THE INTEGRITY OF THE SHOW FOLLOWING MIKE RICHARDS' EXIT

George Stephanopoulos asked Amodio how he feels as a contestant on the iconic game show as it continues to make headlines over its host drama.

"'Jeopardy!' [is] not one person. ‘Jeopardy!’ is a whole team and there's one person changing but everything else is staying the same," he reasoned. "The crew does a great job of keeping the contestants comfortable and making them feel special."

He specifically gave a shout-out to host Mayim Bialik. "She's great. She's a lot of fun. When the host has energy and is enjoying it, that spreads to the contestants," Amodio said.

‘JEOPARDY!’ ANNOUNCES MAYIM BIALIK, KEN JENNINGS WILL SPLIT HOSTING DUTIES FOR THE YEAR WITH NO GUEST HOSTS

Amodio is in a rarefied position: he is behind only Ken Jennings, who remains in the number one spot with 74 wins.

"Ken’s always been the face of ‘Jeopardy!’ to me, so when I think of Jeopardy!,’ I think of him," Amodio said in a press release. "To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amodio's next game is Monday night.