'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer wins 23rd consecutive game

"Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer shows no signs of slowing down.

The 34-year-old won Monday's episode of "Jeopardy!" with a total of $89,229, making it his 23rd straight win. Holzhauer's total winnings have now accumulated to $1,780,237, reports the New York Post.

Since he started competing on the game show in early April, Holzhauer has shattered multiple records. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas surpassed $1 million in the shortest time ever last month and most notably, he broke the show's record for single-day cash winnings on April 9th's episode.

'JEOPARDY!' CHAMP BREAKS 1-DAY RECORD A SECOND TIME

Before Holzhauer came along, the one-day record was held by Roger Craig on September 19, 2010, when he took home $77,000 in a single game.

What was even more exciting was that Holzhauer’s first record-breaking prize, $110,914, held a special numerical significance — it's his daughter birthday. She was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

'JEOPARDY!' CONTESTANT SETS NEW SINGLE-GAME CASH WINNINGS RECORD

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer said.