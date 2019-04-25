'Jeopardy!' champ previously broke a record on another game show

It appears that "Jeopardy!" isn't the first game show contestant James Holzhauer has broken a record on.

The 34-year-old previously appeared on "The Chase" in 2014, where he answered 12 questions correctly, winning $60,000 and breaking the show's past record, according to TMZ. Not to mention Holzhauer's win was never topped on the series, per the gossip site.

Fast-forward to today, the professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, Nev. has shattered several records while competing on "Jeopardy!"

'JEOPARDY!' CHAMP BREAKS 1-DAY RECORD A SECOND TIME

On Tuesday's episode, Holzhauer surpassed $1 million in the shortest time ever. His $118,816 win put his total take at $1,061,554 million after 14 games.

Last Wednesday, he won the episode with a total of $131,127, topping the one-day record he set earlier in his run of $110,914.

Before Holzhauer came along, the one-day record was held by Roger Craig on September 19, 2010, when he took home $77,000 in a single game.

'JEOPARDY!' CONTESTANT SETS NEW SINGLE-GAME CASH WINNINGS RECORD

What was even more exciting was that Holzhauer’s first record-breaking prize, $110,914, held a special numerical significance — it's his daughter birthday. She was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer said.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.