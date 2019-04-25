Expand / Collapse search
Jeopardy
Published

'Jeopardy!' champ previously broke a record on another game show

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
It appears that "Jeopardy!" isn't the first game show contestant James Holzhauer has broken a record on.

The 34-year-old previously appeared on "The Chase" in 2014, where he answered 12 questions correctly, winning $60,000 and breaking the show's past record, according to TMZ. Not to mention Holzhauer's win was never topped on the series, per the gossip site.

Fast-forward to today, the professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, Nev. has shattered several records while competing on "Jeopardy!"

'JEOPARDY!' CHAMP BREAKS 1-DAY RECORD A SECOND TIME 

On Tuesday's episode, Holzhauer surpassed $1 million in the shortest time ever. His $118,816 win put his total take at $1,061,554 million after 14 games.

FILE - This file image made from video and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows "Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer on an episode that aired on April 17, 2019. Holzhauer has shattered several records on "Jeopardy!" but it's not the first time he has done so on a game show. 

FILE - This file image made from video and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows "Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer on an episode that aired on April 17, 2019. Holzhauer has shattered several records on "Jeopardy!" but it's not the first time he has done so on a game show.  (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

Last Wednesday, he won the episode with a total of $131,127, topping the one-day record he set earlier in his run of $110,914.

Before Holzhauer came along, the one-day record was held by Roger Craig on September 19, 2010, when he took home $77,000 in a single game.

'JEOPARDY!' CONTESTANT SETS NEW SINGLE-GAME CASH WINNINGS RECORD

What was even more exciting was that Holzhauer’s first record-breaking prize, $110,914, held a special numerical significance — it's his daughter birthday. She was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer said.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.