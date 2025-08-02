Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in string bikini while basking under Egypt sun

The 56-year-old star shared bikini photos with her 247 million Instagram followers

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez is heating up the desert.

The 56-year-old icon took to social media to share new bikini shots from her getaway to Egypt.

With the caption "Felt cute in Egypt," Lopez reminded fans and her 247 million Instagram followers that she’s still the queen of vacation glam.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SUFFERS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION DURING CONCERT

Jennifer Lopez hammock

Jennifer Lopez rests in a hammock in a photo she shared on Instagram. (Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

In her carousel of photos, Lopez flaunted her fit physique in a black string bikini as she basked in the sun on a hammock.

The "Let’s Get Loud" singer posed in a cabana with a black netted cover-up and sun hat while she put her legs on display. She completed her look with sunglasses.

In another photo, Lopez was all smiles as she sat in a director’s chair in a white dress and brown leather stilettos.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS 

Jennifer Lopez in Egypt

Jennifer Lopez wrote that she "felt cute in Egypt. (Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

Lopez traveled to Egypt for her Up All Night tour and appeared to stay at the Rixos Radamis Hotel in Sharm El Sheikh.

In one of her photos, a sign read "JLO welcome to your home in Rixos Egypt," as a large photo of her was on display with magenta neon lights in the background.

Lopez was also welcomed with a customized Mercedes Benz red golf cart with the words "JLO" written all over it.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SPARKS CONTROVERSY KISSING MALE AND FEMALE DANCERS AT AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Jennifer Lopez Performs At Movistar Arena

Jennifer Lopez during her concert at the Movistar Arena, on July 13, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Lopez’s Egypt stop on her tour comes after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a concert in Poland.

While the pop star performed in Warsaw for her 56th birthday, she had a bit of a slip-up in the middle of her celebration.

The "Waiting for Tonight" singer was in the middle of receiving birthday wishes during her livestreamed concert when her gold sequined skirt fell to the ground.

Jennifer Lopez dances on stage wearing a silver bodysuit.

Lopez embarked on her first tour in six years in July. (Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Thank you, Warsaw!" she shouted to the roaring crowd before suddenly realizing the issue.

A backup dancer rushed to assist and attempted to cover her up, but she ultimately turned the moment into part of the performance.

Jennifer Lopez wears sparkling costume on stage.

Jennifer Lopez suffered a wardrobe malfunction on stage in Poland. (Mariano Regidor)

Lopez tore off the broken skirt and threw it into the audience.

"I'm glad that they reinforced that costume, and I'm glad I had underwear on," she said. "I don't usually wear underwear."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending