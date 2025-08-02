Jennifer Lopez sizzles in string bikini while basking under Egypt sun

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez is heating up the desert.

The 56-year-old icon took to social media to share new bikini shots from her getaway to Egypt.

With the caption "Felt cute in Egypt," Lopez reminded fans and her 247 million Instagram followers that she’s still the queen of vacation glam.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SUFFERS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION DURING CONCERT

In her carousel of photos, Lopez flaunted her fit physique in a black string bikini as she basked in the sun on a hammock.

The "Let’s Get Loud" singer posed in a cabana with a black netted cover-up and sun hat while she put her legs on display. She completed her look with sunglasses.

In another photo, Lopez was all smiles as she sat in a director’s chair in a white dress and brown leather stilettos.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lopez traveled to Egypt for her Up All Night tour and appeared to stay at the Rixos Radamis Hotel in Sharm El Sheikh.

In one of her photos, a sign read "JLO welcome to your home in Rixos Egypt," as a large photo of her was on display with magenta neon lights in the background.

Lopez was also welcomed with a customized Mercedes Benz red golf cart with the words "JLO" written all over it.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SPARKS CONTROVERSY KISSING MALE AND FEMALE DANCERS AT AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Lopez’s Egypt stop on her tour comes after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a concert in Poland.

While the pop star performed in Warsaw for her 56th birthday, she had a bit of a slip-up in the middle of her celebration.

The "Waiting for Tonight" singer was in the middle of receiving birthday wishes during her livestreamed concert when her gold sequined skirt fell to the ground.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Thank you, Warsaw!" she shouted to the roaring crowd before suddenly realizing the issue.

A backup dancer rushed to assist and attempted to cover her up, but she ultimately turned the moment into part of the performance.

Lopez tore off the broken skirt and threw it into the audience.

"I'm glad that they reinforced that costume, and I'm glad I had underwear on," she said. "I don't usually wear underwear."