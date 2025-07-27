Ellie Goulding flaunts toned physique in multiple bikinis during sun-soaked Italian holiday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ellie Goulding is living it up on her European vacation.

The 38-year-old "Lights" singer posted a series of photos on Instagram from her Italian vacation, captioning the post, "Carbs IT." The carousel of photos not only featured the singer sightseeing but also a few bikini photos.

In one photo, Goulding can be seen lying on a lounge chair poolside, while wearing an olive-green string bikini. The star can be seen basking in the sun as she held open a book in one hand.

Another photo showed Gouldig reading the same book, this time dressed in a black bikini, which she paired with round black and gold sunglasses. The post also featured a selfie of Goulding in the same black bikini, as she posed for the photo indoors.

HEIDI KLUM SIZZLES POOLSIDE IN BIKINI PHOTO SHOOT AS SHE CELEBRATES HER 52ND BIRTHDAY

She also took some time to relax on the beach, as she posed for a photo on a dock in the ocean, while wearing a brown bikini with a black pattern design on it. She gave the camera a slight smile as she held a tropical drink.

Other photos in the post show the singer enjoying the beautiful views of Italy, exploring the city's ruins, as well as the architecture and the art.

"Italy looks so good on you," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "drop the lifting routine ellie omg," while a third chimed in with "Stunningly beautiful."

Goulding recently performed her cover of Elton John's hit, "Your Song," at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding reception in Venice, Italy. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli's son, Matteo Bocelli, also performed at the reception, singing a cover of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" as the newlyweds' first dance song.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

This isn't the first time Goulding has sung her version of "Your Song" at a famous couple's wedding reception, as she previously performed the song at Prince William and Kate Middleton's second wedding reception after they tied the knot April 29, 2011, in London.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their first dance to Goulding's cover of the famous song.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Goulding made headlines in August 2023 when a video of her getting hit with a firework during her performance at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, U.K. went viral on social media.

"To those asking I am ok! Pyro didn't hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x," Goulding wrote on her Instagram stories following the accident.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A video from the performance shows Goulding attempting to shield her face from the rogue firework, and she could be heard exclaiming, "F---," before going on with the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident occurred while she was performing her song "Miracle," which she collaborated on with Calvin Harris, when one of the on-stage pyrotechnics malfunctioned and seemed to hit her in the face.