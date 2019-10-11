Jennifer Lopez shows off skin to promote new single 'Baila Conmigo'

This past Thursday, Latina sensation Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to upload a raunchy promotional picture for her new single “Baila Conmigo” — donning a tiny bodysuit that covers a very minimal amount of skin.

The 50-year-old artist is no stranger to showing off some skin — just last month, she appeared Versace Spring 2020 runway show in Milan, Italy.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress stole the show in a jungle-printed dress with a deep V-cut from her chest to her navel. The "Hustlers" star later walked out again with the legendary designer herself, Donatella Versace, to pose for photographs. They both received standing ovations.

Closing out the runway show, JLo took the fashion world by storm with the iconic green dress that she sported on the Grammy’s red carpet in 2000.

JLo’s confidence not only is depicted through her wardrobe, but also through her music.

The decorated singer has released eight studio albums to date along with over 60 singles. “Baila Conmigo,” which translates to “Dance with Me,” is a dancefloor anthem that explores themes of love and dance in various scenarios, including at the beach and under the moon.

“Baila Conmigo” serves as just another notch on the belt of JLo’s never-ending success and is currently available to stream on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.