Jennifer Lopez' 'Halftime' Netflix special drops at Tribeca Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez' "Halftime" Netflix special premiered June 8 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

For the premiere, Lopez stunned in a black and sheer floor-length gown. The "Let's Get Loud" singer wore her hair in a slicked back half-up-half-down ponytail.

The documentary will be available for viewers June 14 on the streaming site.

Lopez' film was named as a Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere in April.

"'Halftime' offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration," a Tribeca Film Festival press release said.

"The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it's only the beginning."

The documentary gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Lopez' life and struggle to be "taken seriously" as an actress and performer.

"My whole life, I've been battling to be heard, to be seen, to be taken seriously," Lopez said in the trailer for "Halftime."

Recently, Lopez accepted the generation award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. She got emotional while giving her acceptance speech.

The "Hustlers" star went about her thank-yous list differently, specifically calling out people who "lied" to her and those who told her she couldn't be an actress.

"And since you cannot create truth unless you’ve really lived it, I have a different kind of list of thank-yous tonight," the "Let's Get Loud" singer said. "I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy. And the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love. And I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow."

"I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love," she wrote. "I want to thank all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn’t in the room that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you! And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans."

Lopez got her start in the music industry when she released her first single in 1999. She is known for hit songs such as, "Jenny From The Block" and "On The Floor."

She transitioned into acting as well, with her first role in "My Little Girl" and later landed the starring role in "Selena" in 1997. Her best known films include "The Wedding Planner," "Second Act" and "Maid in Manhattan."

Lopez recently got engaged to Ben Affleck .

The "Hustlers" star and "Argo" director were previously engaged for roughly two years before splitting in 2004.

Affleck makes an appearance in "Halftime."