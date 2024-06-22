Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Lopez continues solo vacation in Italy while Ben Affleck dishes on her extreme level of fame: PHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez was spotted taking selfies while aboard a boat off the coast of Italy

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour as rumors swirl of troubled marriage Video

Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour as rumors swirl of troubled marriage

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman has the latest as the superstar looks to spend time with her family on 'Fox News Live.' 

Jennifer Lopez is taking full advantage of her summer vacation sans husband Ben Affleck. 

In new photos obtained by Fox News Digital, the "Let's Get Loud" singer snapped some selfies while aboard a boat off the coast of Italy. Lopez was wearing a white, one-piece bathing suit and sipping on a cold beverage. 

jennifer lopez snaps a selfie while on a boat in Italy

Lopez took selfies while aboard a boat in Italy. (Backgrid)

Jennifer Lopez looks at her phone while on a boat in Italy

The Grammy Award-winning performer sipped a beverage while relaxing. (Backgrid)

While Lopez continues to enjoy her Italian solo vacation, Affleck recently spoke about his wife's level of fame and the unwanted attention. 

During an appearance on the premiere episode of the fourth season of Kevin Hart's Peacock show "Hart to Heart," the Academy Award winner said: "We went somewhere with [Jennifer] – I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she creates this – people love her, and she really represents something important to people," Affleck said about Lopez, who is currently traveling solo in Italy amid ongoing split rumors. "[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘Ah! J-Lo!' It’s amazing, you know what I mean?"

Recalling a situation in which he, Lopez and their blended family were walking through Times Square in New York City, Affleck said the fan attention was "f---ing bananas."

"We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F--- it, babe, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ She was like, ‘Alright,’ she didn’t say s---," he said. "We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s--- was like f---ing bananas." 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez posing togehter on the red carpet

The couple has been living separately amid marriage strife. (John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

Last month, Lopez announced the cancellation of her "This Is Me...Live" tour. 

Representatives for Live Nation explained JLo would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez wrote in her newsletter. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

Lopez and Affleck have reportedly been quietly trying to sell their $60.8 million Beverly Hills estate while dealing with the media frenzy around their relationship. 

The two have been living separately, a source previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "This Is Me...Now"

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2022. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

"At first, it was a whirlwind of love and now that real life is setting in, it’s hard," a source said in May. "They are both involved in each other’s kids' lives and consider themselves one big family unit, so it's been hard for everyone."

A separate source confirmed that the duo often butt heads when it comes to their parenting styles. 

Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children with Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12. 

"They've had fights about differences of opinions on raising their kids," the source said. "They have very different parenting styles." 

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

